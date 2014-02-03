* Most Asia manufacturing gauges post solid growth, China
stutters
* China manufacturing PMIs slip to 6-month lows
* China January services growth slows to 5-year low
* India manufacturing PMI rises to highest since March 2013
* South Korea factory expansion fastest in 8 months
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Feb 3 Asian manufacturing outside China
showed signs of solid expansion in January as order books
swelled, but factories in the region's giant struggled for
growth, heightening concerns about an economic slowdown.
China's service-sector growth also slowed down - to a
five-year low - in another sign of the stuttering economic
momentum that has been a factor behind the emerging markets
sell-off of the past two weeks.
Purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) on Monday showed Indian
manufacturing running at its strongest pace since March 2013 and
in South Korea the sector was expanding at its fastest in eight
months.
Last week, a Japan PMI rose to its highest level in nearly
eight years as new orders expanded at their fastest pace on
record - a sign of strong domestic demand before prices rise
with an increase in a domestic sales tax in April.
But China PMIs, released since late last week, painted a
more subdued picture.
The Markit/HSBC manufacturing PMI for China fell to a
six-month low of 49.5 in January, suggesting the overall factory
sector contracted from December. A similar government measure
also fell to a six-month low, although it indicated the sector
was still expanding modestly, and both reports showed new orders
softening.
On Monday, a government PMI on the services sector fell to
53.4 in January, firmly above 50 that indicates expansion but
still the index's lowest level since December 2008.
Asian shares lost ground on Monday as strains in emerging
markets showed little sign of abating.
The China PMIs provided further reminders for markets of the
pressures on the world's top emerging market economy as Beijing
tries to push major reforms without tamping down growth too
much.
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
China's government wants to reduce a heavy reliance on the
investment and exports that have fuelled breakneck economic
growth in the past three decades in favour of consumption and
services, which it thinks will provide lower but more
sustainable growth.
Barclays analysts, referring to manufacturing, said they
estimated the seasonal impact of Lunar New Year holidays was
minimal on China's factory sector.
"In our view, much of the decline reflects (a) downbeat
demand outlook and suggests continued softening in growth
momentum," Jian Chang and Jerry Peng said in a note.
Euro zone and U.S. purchasing managers' factory reports due
later on Monday are expected to show continued solid expansion
in both regions.
India's factory PMI rose in January to 51.4 from 50.7 in
December as new orders growth picked up. Both the main and the
new orders index rose to their highest levels since March last
year.
South Korea's PMI showed the factory sector expanded at its
fastest pace in eight months, rising to 50.9 in January from
50.8 in December.
An Indonesian PMI showed a slight pick-up in factory
activity to 51.0 in January from 50.9 in December as other data
showed the country achieved a trade surplus in December for the
third straight month.
Last week, Markit/JMMA reported that its Japan factory PMI
rose to a seasonally adjusted 56.6 in January from 55.2 in
December.
"Evidence from panellists suggested that the upcoming rise
in the sales tax was a key factor driving the recent expansion,
as customers order early to avoid the higher tariff," said
Claudia Tillbrooke, economist at Markit. The country's national
sales tax will rise to 8 percent in April from 5 percent.
"However, the continued expansion of employment, suggests a
degree of confidence in the longevity of the current upturn."