By Adam Rose
| BEIJING, March 3
BEIJING, March 3 Manufacturing activity among
Asia's major export economies stumbled in February, led by China
where data suggested growth in the factory sector was stalling.
New export orders in China fell in February compared with
January and growth in overseas demand for Japanese and South
Korean goods eased, purchasing managers' reports said.
The data painted a gloomier picture compared with January
when factories outside of China had shown signs of solid
expansion.
The HSBC/Markit purchasing managers index (PMI) on China
manufacturing fell to 48.5 in February, a seven-month low and
the third straight monthly decline in the index.
A government PMI released on Saturday fell to 50.2,
indicating the slowest growth in eight months. A PMI above 50
points to growth from the previous month, while one below 50
suggests contraction.
"Signs are becoming clear the risks to GDP growth are
tilting to the downside," Hongbin Qu, chief economist for China
at HSBC, said in a statement accompanying its PMI release.
An HSBC/Markit PMI on South Korea fell to 49.8 in February,
marking the first contraction in the sector in five months. New
export orders are growing, but at their weakest pace in five
months.
Japanese manufacturers are still growing strongly off the
back of aggressive economic stimulus policies promoted by Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe. But a Markit/JMMA PMI released late last
week pulled back from an eight-year high to 55.5, marking the
first decline in the index in seven months.
New export orders showed demand was still expanding, but the
index fell for the third straight month.
In India, whose economy is less reliant on exports, the PMI
rose to 52.5 for its highest level in a year. Overall new orders
were also rising at their strongest pace in a year, which HSBC
economist Leif Eskesen said was partly a reaction to reduced
economic uncertainty compared with last year. At that time, the
currency fell to a record low against the dollar as investors
worried about a gaping current account deficit.
Euro zone manufacturing PMI figures due later on Monday are
expected to show steady growth in February from January.
Similar U.S. data - also due later on Monday - is forecast
to show a sliver of improvement in growth in the manufacturing
sector, although much focus will be on new order growth, which
slumped in January -- the most in more than three decades.
CHINA
While Chinese manufacturers were struggling for growth, the
services sector regained some momentum in February. China's
official non-manufacturing PMI rose to a three-month high of
55.0.
"If the services PMI is to be believed, the service sector
is not doing so bad, but ... the manufacturing, or the
investment-heavy sector, not as well," said Wei Yao, China
economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
Although the PMI indexes are seasonally adjusted, some
analysts cautioned against reading too much into the latest
Chinese data, given the possible impact from the long Lunar New
Year holiday, which began on Jan. 31 and covered early February.
Many businesses close for periods surrounding the holiday.
China's statistics bureau will release combined
January-February figures for factory output, fixed-asset
investment and retail sales later this month.
In recent weeks, China's economic indicators have been
mixed. Weak investment and declining PMI readings have been
countered by surprisingly buoyant exports and bank lending
figures.
The annual parliament session, due to start on Wednesday,
will provide the next marker for financial markets on the
outlook for the world's second-biggest economy.
Premier Li Keqiang is widely expected to say that the
government will maintain the 2013 economic growth target of 7.5
percent in 2014.
Although the pace of China's expansion has slowed down
sharply from the breakneck double-digit pace of the last three
decades, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said a 7.5
percent growth rate was achievable this year.
"We don't think policymakers will attach a big weight to the
PMI readings in January and February," they said in a client
note, arguing the government could stick with neutral fiscal and
monetary policies for now. "We think the government has enough
policy room to achieve 7.5 percent GDP growth this year."