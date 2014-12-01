(Adds graphic links)
SYDNEY Dec 1 Asia's factories appeared to have
stepped down a gear last month as a glut of supply met a dearth
of global demand, piling pressure on prices of manufactured
goods and the commodities used to make them.
Oil sank to its lowest in over five years on Monday, with
the industrial bellwether copper not far behind. The rout spread
to gold and silver while the U.S. dollar cleared seven-year
peaks on the Japanese yen.
Both U.S. crude and Brent have now fallen for
five straight months, the longest losing streak since the 2008
financial crisis.
With domestic and export demand softening and production
growth weak, many Asian manufacturers were more reluctant to
stock up on raw materials, activity surveys on Monday.
While lower commodity prices are a boon to consumer spending
power, they have damaging side effects in a world where official
interest rates are already at historic lows in many countries.
Slowing inflation acts as an unwanted tightening of policy
as it pushes up real interest rates, one reason China and Japan
surprised with new stimulus measures in recent weeks.
It was clear in HSBC's survey of Chinese businesses which
found input costs fell for a fourth straight month in November
while its overall index of activity touched a six-month trough
of 50.0.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was
scarcely better, slipping to 50.3 in November from October's
50.8.
"Domestic demand expanded at a sluggish pace while new
export order growth eased to a five-month low. Disinflationary
pressures remain strong while the labour market weakened
further," said Hongbin Qu, chief economist for China and co-head
of Asian economic research at HSBC.
"We continue to expect further monetary and fiscal easing
measures to offset downside risks to growth."
After saying for months that China does not need any big
economic stimulus, the central bank wrong footed markets by
lowering rates in late November.
China's troubles were felt broadly across the region, with
South Korea reporting exports to the Asian giant fell for the
first time in three months, while its measure of manufacturing
activity stayed stuck in contractionary territory.
In Indonesia, the HSBC Markit PMI reached the unwelcome
milestone of the lowest since the survey began in April 2011 at
48.0. That was down from 49.2 in October.
In Japan, the Markit/JMMA version of the PMI eased to 52.0
in November, from 52.4 the month before. The economy slipped
into recession in the third quarter as the baleful impact of a
hike in sales taxes lingered longer than anyone expected.
Still, the extent of the contraction may have been
overstated, given figures out Monday showed business investment
was stronger than thought.
India was a rare bright spot, as it has been for a few
months now, with its PMI climbing to a 21-month high of 53.3
last month.
A host of European and U.S. surveys are yet to come on
Monday. The euro zone measure is expected to be barely positive
at 50.4, woefully short of the U.S. ISM which is forecast to
come in at 58.0.
The European Central Bank releases its latest economic
estimates this week when inflation is back at a five-year low,
adding to the case for more aggressive stimulus in the bloc.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Judy Hua, Stanley White; Writing by
Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)