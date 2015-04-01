April 1 Companies struggled in China and much of
the rest of Asia in March amid persistently weak domestic and
global demand, suggesting that policymakers may have to resort
to more stimulus to spur growth.
Three separate surveys of China's factory and services
sectors released on Wednesday showed stubborn weakness in the
world's second-biggest economy, putting the government's newly
minted growth target of around 7 percent for the year at risk.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index ticked up to 50.1 in
March from 49.9 in February, but a separate private survey from
HSBC which focuses on small and mid-sized firms showed factory
activity contracted after two months of recovery.
With their indexes hovering around the 50 level that
separates a contraction in activity from an expansion, both
reports indicate economic conditions remain sluggish, which may
well be reflected in China's first-quarter growth figures on
April 15.
"Recent policy actions, such as mortgage rule easing,
suggest that concerns at the top level of the government are
rising. We believe this suggests that more easing measures,
particularly monetary easing measures, will be rolled out," said
Qu Hongbin, HSBC's chief China economist.
"The March economic activity data are due to be released in
the next two weeks. Further confirmation that the real economy
is now tracking below the official target will likely prompt
easing measures from the PBoC."
Some are calling for even more stimulus in Japan, too,
including one of the architects of premier Shinzo Abe's
"Abenomics" reflationary policies.
The Bank of Japan must ease policy further at its rate
review on April 30, Kozo Yamamoto told Reuters on Wednesday.
"The economy is at a standstill and prices are seen falling
ahead. To do nothing isn't an option for the BOJ," said
Yamamoto, an expert on monetary policy in Abe's ruling Liberal
Democratic Party.
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded more slowly in
March than in the previous month as domestic orders contracted
for the first time in almost a year, in a worrying sign that the
recovering economy may be losing momentum.
Similar manufacturing surveys out of Europe and the United
States are due later in the day.
Preliminary readings signalled euro zone business activity
grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years in March,
suggesting the economy was finally gaining momentum, although
the recovery may remain hesitant as long as the threat of a
Greek departure from the euro hangs over the region.
Analysts predict a modest expansion in U.S. manufacturing
activity, taking the view that a recent slowdown was probably a
blip related to harsh winter weather and keeping alive
expectations that the Federal Reserve will start to raise
interest rates later this year.
SOBERING
Figures elsewhere in Asia provided a sobering read.
A Bank of Japan survey showed big firms were looking to cut
their spending plans as demand weakened. In South Korea, exports
suffered their biggest fall in two years last month, while
inflation hit its lowest since 1999.
A slump in oil prices has brought inflation down around the
region but, at a time of weak demand, some countries like China
are increasingly worried about deflation taking root.
Factory activity in Indonesia - the biggest economy in the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - contracted for
the sixth straight month as output and new orders dropped at the
fastest rate on record, a survey by HSBC/Markit showed.
Hopes that a strengthening U.S. economy and lower energy
costs would spur activity in Asia have proved elusive so far.
"For Asia-Pacific as a whole, we still see limited evidence
that those tailwinds, namely the pick-up in U.S. consumer
spending and sharply lower oil prices, are boosting growth,"
said Paul Gruenwald, Standard & Poor's Asia-Pacific chief
economist. "Only India seems to be bucking the trend."
Standard Chartered economists said the fall in oil prices
and its deflationary impact had been the biggest catalyst for
the current wave of easing by Asian central banks.
India has cut rates twice already so far this year and China
has eased policy two times, with more moves expected. Singapore,
Australia, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia have also eased.
"Our Asia macro trackers show that growth is moderating,
inflation is low and monetary conditions are still relatively
tight. There is room for further easing, especially in China and
the ASEAN region," they wrote in a report to clients.
