* China's official PMI edges up to 50.2 in May, from 50.1
* South Korean exports see worst annual fall in nearly six
years
* Japanese and Indian PMIs show some improvement
* Euro zone and U.S. PMIs due later in day
By Ian Chua
June 1 China's manufacturing sector showed scant
signs of picking up in May as demand stayed stubbornly weak,
while exports in South Korea suffered their biggest annual drop
since the global financial crisis, grim readings which prompted
calls for bolder stimulus measures.
Japanese manufacturers, however, saw a rebound in new orders
while Indian factories enjoyed solid domestic demand, offering
a glimmer of hope for a region struggling to gain traction in
the second quarter.
The focus now shifts to the United States and parts of
Europe, where hopes are pinned on stronger factory activity to
offset the global downdraft from China.
China reported on Monday its official manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 50.2 in May, from
50.1 in April and creeping back into expansion territory.
But a private survey focusing on small and mid-sized firms
showed their activity had contracted for a third straight month.
The final HSBC/Markit PMI stood at 49.2.
Both indexes are hovering around the 50 level that is
supposed to mark the threshold between contraction and
expansion, pointing to very subdued activity at best. And both
showed a further contraction in export orders were prompting
factories to shed more workers.
A separate survey showed growth in China's services industry
cooled in May, with the non-manufacturing PMI slipping to 53.2,
from 53.4. Services have been the lone bright spot in the
economy.
"Overall, in our view, there are not yet convincing signs of
near-term stabilisation in the economy," analysts at Barclays
wrote in a note to clients.
"We believe risks to the outlook remain to the downside,
with the property market correction and government-led
infrastructure projects holding the key for the outlook."
Indeed, the result is unlikely to cheer Beijing, which has
already cut interest rates three times in six months and is
widely expected to ease policy further in coming months.
"Five months into 2015, the economy sees little sign of a
pick-up," HSBC economists said. "We forecast more aggressive
policy easing, including a 50-basis-point reserve ratio cut in
the coming weeks."
The sluggish performance in China and uneven demand globally
has dragged on other trade-reliant Asian economies.
Data on Monday showed South Korea's exports in May posted
their worst annual fall in nearly six years, with declines in
sales to all of its top markets - China, the United States and
the EU. A separate PMI survey South Korean manufacturing
activity shrank for a third straight month in May to 47.8, its
lowest since August 2013, from 48.8 in April.
"There are several one-off factors but the weak export
figures and the persisting weakness in other recent indicators
support our view that the Bank of Korea will have to cut
interest rates soon," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI
Investment & Securities.
BRIGHT SPOTS?
The picture in neighbouring Japan appeared to be slightly
better, with the Markit/JMMA final PMI reading at 50.9 in May,
up from 49.9 in April.
Yet, data on Friday showed Japanese household spending
unexpectedly slumped in April and consumer inflation was roughly
flat.
The patchy performance has cast doubts on the central bank's
forecast for a slow and steady economic recovery and has instead
reinforced expectations it will have to pump more stimulus into
the economy later in the year.
India saw the most upbeat result in the region, with its PMI
expanding to 52.6, from April's 51.3, surpassing forecasts.
The survey came on the back of figures on Friday that showed
India's economy grew 7.3 percent in the fiscal year 2014/15,
expanding faster than China for a second consecutive quarter.
Still, there are doubts over the reliability of the data,
with many economists believing that changes made earlier this
year to the way government statisticians calculate GDP may have
distorted the macroeconomic view.
That scepticism, along with benign inflation, have kept
alive expectations for another quarter point cut in the
benchmark rate to 7.25 percent on June 2, which would be the
Reserve Bank of India's third cut this year.
(Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing in BEIJING, Stanley White
in TOKYO, Choonsik Yoo in SEOUL and BANGALORE; Editing by Kim
Coghill)