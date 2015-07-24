(Corrects typographical error in "news" in 10th paragraph)
* Flash Caixin/Markit China PMI falls to 15-month low of
48.2
* Puts pressure on commodity prices from gold to copper
* Overshadows improvement in Japan flash PMI to 51.4
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 24 Activity in China's factory
sector seemingly contracted at the fastest pace in 15 months in
July, a preliminary private survey showed on Friday in a blow
undercutting recent signs of stabilisation in the struggling
economy.
The news came as Beijing announced it would allow its yuan
currency to fluctuate more widely within its trading band as a
way to support the trade sector.
Fears of faltering demand in the world's largest commodity
buyer piled further pressure on resource prices, sending gold to
a five-year low and copper to a six-year trough.
It also added to the woes of emerging market nations already
struggling with the risk of a rise in U.S. interest rates later
this year.
The flash Caixin/Markit China Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) dropped to 48.2, the lowest reading since April last year
and the fifth straight month under 50, the level which the
survey-makers say separates contraction from expansion.
According to government data, industrial output is still rising.
The drop confounded forecasts for a rise to 49.7, from
June's final reading of 49.4, and slugged the Australian dollar
to a six-year low.
China is Australia's biggest export market and investors use
the currency as a liquid proxy for risk in the Asian giant.
The survey of executives in over 420 Chinese manufacturing
firms found output, new orders and export orders all decreased.
"Today, it's big, bad news with this number well below
consensus," said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities in
Hong Kong. "It shows there's no signs of recovery in small and
mid-sized business in China, but I think it's also related to
the summer weak season for demand."
The China survey overshadowed better news from Japan where
the flash Markit/Nikkei PMI rose to a seasonally adjusted 51.4
in July, from a final 50.1 in June, a welcome hint of economic
acceleration after a surprise slowdown last quarter.
Notably, new orders in Japan pushed into positive territory
which might help explain recent data showing firms are becoming
more confident about increasing capital spending.
Yet the survey also found a slowdown in export orders, a
trend that is bedevilling Asia and emerging markets generally.
EMERGING STRAINS
Expectations of a U.S. rate rise this year have already
dented investor appetite for high-yielding but risky emerging
market assets. The latest Reuters poll found a majority of
analysts now believe the Federal Reserve will hike in September.
The ripples are being felt far and wide. Aberdeen Asset
Management on Thursday reported investors withdrew
almost 10 billion pounds ($15.6 billion) over the past three
months to cut exposure to Asia and emerging market equities.
The closely-watched MSCI emerging market index has
fallen 13 percent since late April as commodity prices entered a
new bear phase. In the same period, the Thomson Reuters CRB
index of commodities has shed 10 percent to within a
whisker of its lowest since 2009.
Earlier in the week, Goldman Sachs slashed its outlook for
copper prices citing expectations of lower Chinese demand and
expanding supply.
The combination of weak resource prices and a strong U.S.
dollar is proving a headache for policymakers.
South Africa's Reserve Bank on Thursday raised rates for the
first time in a year in an attempt to head off inflationary
pressure from a falling rand.
"The rand remains vulnerable to global market reaction to
U.S. monetary policy normalisation," warned Governor Lesetja
Kganyago, adding that Fed tightening would likely trigger an
"exchange rate-inflation spiral".
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)