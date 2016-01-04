* China private sector PMI unexpectedly falls to 48.2
* South Korea, Taiwan fare better but exports a major drag
* Economic unease, Middle East tensions spook markets
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 4 China's factory activity shrank
for a 10th straight month in December as surveys across Asia
showed industry struggling with slack demand even as the policy
cupboard is looking increasingly bare of fresh stimulus.
Uncertainty over the economic outlook was exacerbated by a
flare up in tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, that has
sent investors scurrying from stocks to safe havens such as the
Japanese yen.
Japan's Nikkei fell over 2 percent and Shanghai
lost more than 3 percent.
The Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) slipped to 48.2 in December, below market forecasts
of 49.0 and down from November's 48.6.
That was the lowest reading since September and well below
the 50-point level which demarcates contraction from expansion.
It followed a fractional increase in the official PMI to 49.7.
There was a faint stirring of hope as PMIs in South Korea
and Taiwan both edged above the 50 mark, though more thanks to a
pick up in domestic demand than any revival in exports.
Weighed down by weak demand at home and abroad, factory
overcapacity and cooling investment, China is expected to post
its weakest economic growth in 25 years in 2015, with the rate
of expansion slipping to around 7 percent from 7.3 percent in
2014.
"Absent vibrant external demand, we think it's a consensus
view that China's GDP growth is poised to slow further to
'about' 6.5 percent in 2016," ING said in a research note.
The drag from industry comes as China makes gradual progress
in its transformation to a more service-driven economy.
An official survey on the services sector showed activity
quickened in December, with its main index rising to 54.4, from
November's 53.6, according to the NBS.
A marked pick up in service activity also helped spare
Singapore's blushes by rescuing growth last quarter. The
city-state's economy expanded by an annualised 5.7 percent in
the fourth quarter, far above market expectations thanks to a
6.5 percent jump in services.
China does have room to ease reserve requirements for banks
and loosen government purse strings. It has also been steadily
nudging its currency lower.
Others in Asia are more constrained, in part because they
have already done so much.
The Bank of Japan last month tweaked its asset buying
programme but stopped short of a further expansion.
Instead, it has been experimenting with activist investing -
buying shares to support firms that "proactively" spend more on
physical and human capital.
EXPORT DROUGHT
A common cause of manufacturers' woes has been an
unexpectedly deep downdraft in world trade.
South Korea last week reported exports had dropped for the
12th straight month in December, the worst yearly performance
since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Carmaker Hyundai Motor on Monday forecast a
difficult year ahead after missing its target in 2015 for the
first time since the 2008 global financial crisis.
"Sluggish growth in China, sustained low oil prices and
stunted growth in emerging economies due to higher rates in the
U.S. pose risks to exports this year," was the gloomy outlook of
the country's Ministry of Trade.
South Korea is the world's sixth-largest exporter and the
first major country to publish December trade figures.
The prognosis was no brighter from IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde, who expected global growth to be
"disappointing and uneven" this year due to rising interest
rates in the United States and the slowdown in China.
The U.S. version of the PMI is due later Monday and is
expected to show another month of contraction at 49.0.
Yet the service sector has been faring much better and its
labour-intensive activity has been the driving force behind a
string of strong payrolls reports.
The December jobs report is on Friday and any repeat of
November's rousing numbers could challenge the market's cosy
assumptions that further interest rate rises will be slow in
coming and limited in scope.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)