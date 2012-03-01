By Lucia Mutikani and Jonathan Cable
WASHINGTON/LONDON, March 1 Prospects for a
sustained global economic recovery dimmed on Thursday as
manufacturing cooled in the United States and European factories
sputtered at a time when central banks are running out of policy
options.
Although Chinese and Indian manufacturing is growing, the
pace is more modest than in the recent past. Slower global
demand could crimp exports, the engine for growth in the region.
"For all the optimism that has been around lately, partly
because the U.S. has been showing some signs of improvement and
the European situation was turning out better than expected, the
global economy remains quite soft," said Jeremy Lawson, an
economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
The U.S. Institute for Supply Management' index of national
factory activity fell to 52.4, indicating a mild expansion and
surprising analysts who had looked for an improvement. The index
was pulled down by a drop in new orders.
Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 49.0 last month from January's 48.8, in line with
a flash reading. But it has now been below the 50 mark that
divides growth from contraction since July.
The data followed a day after the European Central Bank
pumped 530 billion euros of cash into the banking system, likely
its last such salvo in a battle to bring down yields on
government bonds and stave off a credit crunch. [ID:nL5E8DS6U4
In the United States, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
on Wednesday poured cold water on the notion recent upbeat signs
herald a stronger recovery. But at the same time, more
quantitative easing there is also looking less likely.
A Reuters poll on Thursday predicted that both the ECB and
the Bank of England will hold off on further monetary policy
easing, a reversal from recent surveys which had the ECB cutting
rates one more time and the BoE ramping up its bond purchase
programme.
What is most troublesome is that several countries in the
euro zone periphery such as Greece, Spain, and to a lesser
extent Italy, are in recession, while the strongest economies -
Germany and France - are barely growing.
"Clearly the euro zone crisis is having an impact upon
global activity, and that is going to be a theme for some time
to come," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank in London.
Unemployment in the bloc rose to a euro-era high of 10.7
percent in January. The 17-member euro zone is expected to slide
into a mild recession in the first half of this year.
SLOWER U.S. GROWTH FORECAST
In the United States, growth this quarter is expected slow
significantly from the fourth-quarter's 3.0 percent annualized
rate. Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of
economic activity, was flat in January for a third straight
month when adjusted for inflation.
"Looking at the U.S. we would be lucky if we see a repeat of
fourth-quarter GDP. You are looking at growth in the United
States of 1 percent, and if we are lucky two percent," said
Jay Bryson, global economist at Wells Fargo Securities in
Charlotte, North Carolina.
But there is reason to be cautiously optimistic on the
United States. The labor market is strengthening and last week,
the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits hovered
near a four year-low.
In Greece, factories are in freefall and its economic data
point to depression rather than recession. The country's
manufacturing sector shrank at the fastest pace in at least 13
years just as the country is set to be hit by another wave of
austerity cuts in return for the latest bailout cash.
In Spain, where the government is struggling to slash its
public deficit, factories shed jobs at the fastest rate in more
than two years, worsening employment prospects in a country
where already more than one-in-five is out of work.
The economic picture remained slightly better in Britain
than continental Europe.
But its manufacturing sector grew at a slower pace than
expected in February, further evidence that the economy is
vulnerable, particularly to any more trouble in the euro zone,
its main trading partner.
ASIA ENGINE STILL RUNNING
Asia is slowing but remains the growth engine of the world
economy. Its major central banks could also cut interest rates
if needed to cushion any further slowdown.
New factory orders for Asia's manufacturing powerhouses
perked up in February, with China's factories growing more than
expected.
The surveys offered tentative signs of a recovery from the
slump in the final months of 2011 caused by faltering external
demand and fragile business and consumer sentiment.
But the economic picture was far from complete.
"February numbers should be taken with a pinch of salt since
they may be inflated by 'payback' production activity after the
Chinese Lunar New Year not fully captured by seasonal
adjustments," said Nikolaus Keis at UniCredit.
"Nevertheless, taken together, PMI figures indicate that
China's manufacturing activity at least stabilized in February."
India's manufacturing expansion eased back from its
strongest pace in eight months for a PMI of 56.6 in February
compared with 57.5 in January. However, new orders touched a
10-month high.
Still analysts do not believe the global economy will slip
back into recession, unless the European debt crisis
deteriorated and war broke out between Israel and Iran.
"We don't see the global economy rolling over by itself at
this point," said Wells Fargo Securities' Bryson.