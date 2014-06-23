* China, Japan PMIs show manufacturing growing again
* Export orders for both countries continue to shrink
* Data casts doubt on strength of global economy
By Stanley White and Aileen Wang
TOKYO, June 23 Manufacturing in China and Japan
shrugged off months of decline and returned to growth in June as
Beijing's targeted stimulus measures and Japan's improving
labour market supported domestic demand in Asia's two largest
economies.
External demand, however, remained weak for the two export
powerhouses in a worrying sign that the United States and Europe
may not be recovering as strongly as anticipated, meaning it
could be difficult to rely on exports for growth.
The stakes are high for China, which may need more stimulus
to offset a cooling housing market and avoid a hard landing.
Japan's weak exports also take the gloss off the government's
efforts to breathe new life into its economic reform agenda.
"This month's improvement is consistent with data suggesting
that the authorities' mini-stimulus is filtering through to the
real economy," said Qu Hongbin, chief economist for China at
HSBC, referring to a series of measures announced by the
government in recent months to spur activity.
"We expect policymakers to continue their current path of
accommodative policy stance until the recovery is sustained," he
added.
The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index rose more than expected to 50.8 in June from
May's final reading of 49.4, beating a Reuters poll forecast of
49.7 and creeping above the 50-point level that separates growth
in activity from contraction.
It was the first time since December that the PMI was in
growth territory, and the highest reading since November, when
it was also 50.8.
The flash PMI data is the earliest indicator in a month to
help gauge the economic momentum and thus is closely watched by
investors.
Asian stock markets and the Australian dollar firmed
on the news.
China's preliminary factory reading for June indicates
sequential growth could pick up to 1.8 percent in the second
quarter from 1.4 percent in the first, Ting Lu, an economist at
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients.
"We expect Beijing to continue rolling out more measures to
stabilise growth," Lu added.
The sub-index for new orders, a proxy to measure domestic
and foreign demand, rose to 51.8, the fastest pace in 15 months.
Much of the increase appeared due to stronger domestic
consumption, as growth in new export orders slowed sharply.
The Markit/JMMA flash Japan Manufacturing PMI rose to a
seasonally adjusted 51.1 in June from a final reading of 49.9 in
May, showing the first growth in three months.
Japan's new orders index jumped to 52.0 from 49.6,
indicating consumers are shrugging off an increase in the
nationwide sales tax on April 1 as strong demand for workers
puts upward pressure on wages.
However, Japan's export orders continued to mildly contract,
thwarting policymakers' hopes that exports will help the economy
shift into a higher gear after the sales tax increase.
SUPPORTIVE MEASURES
China's government has unveiled a series of modest policy
measures in recent months to give a lift to economic growth,
which dipped to an 18-month low in the first quarter. These
include targeted reserve requirement cuts for some banks to
encourage more lending, quicker fiscal spending and hastening
construction of railways and public housing projects.
But the recovery has been patchy.
Exports remain uneven as recoveries in the United States and
the European Union do not appear to be giving their usual robust
boost to export-reliant Asian economies.
Taiwan's exports grew an annual 1.4 percent in May, much
less than the average estimate for 4.0 percent annual growth.
Exports from South Korea and Japan also contracted in May as the
region's major exporters stutter.
Japan's cabinet is set to approve on Tuesday an updated
version of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic growth strategy.
A draft of the package includes corporate tax cuts, measures
to increase skilled foreign labour and female employees, but it
lacks a major policy needed to convince investors that the
government will change the economy's fundamental structure.
This task is all the more crucial, because the old model of
relying on exports to prop up the economy no longer works as
many Japanese firms have shifted production capacity overseas.
China is trying to wean itself from its old economic model
of relying on fixed-asset investment, particularly in the real
estate sector. The government has set an annual target for the
economy to grow about 7.5 percent in 2014 and a recent Reuters
poll found that economists expected growth of 7.3 percent for
this year, which could be the weakest showing in 24 years.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)