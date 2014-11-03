* Surveys of Asian manufacturing mostly point to slowing
activity
* China services PMI at nine-month low as property drags
* Adds to pressure for more stimulus following BOJ's bold
move
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 3 Asia's factories are reporting a
generalised loss of momentum that speak volumes about the need
for more policy stimulus, on top of Japan's latest efforts to
ignite growth.
A raft of regional manufacturing surveys on Monday were
littered with unwelcome landmarks, including a five-month low
for activity in China, a four-month trough for South Korea and a
14-month low for Indonesia.
Even China's long resilient services sector saw growth ebb
to the slowest in nine months as the cooling property sector
weighed on demand.
"We still see uncertainties, given the property downturn as
well as the slow pace of global recovery, and expect further
monetary and fiscal easing measures in the months ahead," said
Hongbin Qu, chief economist for China at HSBC.
HSBC's own version of the purchasing management index (PMI)
compiled by Markit was a whisker firmer at 50.4 in October, from
the September's 50.2, but showed growth slowing in output and
new orders, while companies trimmed staff levels for the 12th
straight month.
Beijing has already cut taxes, quickened some investment
projects, offered short-term loans to banks, instructed local
governments to spend their budgets and reduced the amount of
deposits that some banks hold as reserves to spur lending.
So far, lower mortgage rates have not revived the housing
market as quickly as some had hoped, with prices falling for a
sixth consecutive month in October, according to one private
survey.
Readings on Japanese activity were delayed by a holiday but
will likely be overshadowed by the central bank's decision on
Friday to expand its already massive asset buying programme in a
sudden change of tack that stunned financial markets.
The bold move has raised expectations the European Central
Bank will eventually have to bite the bullet on quantitative
easing, even if not at its meeting on Thursday.
"In this environment of subdued growth and long-term
low-flation, we expect the ECB to announce the purchase of
government bonds of euro area member states by early next year
at the latest," said Apolline Menut, an analyst at Barclays.
That outlook is one reason the euro caved to a fresh
two-year trough of $1.2444 on Monday, and why the dollar
reached a seven-year peak on the yen at 112.98.
The relative outperformance of the U.S. economy should be
evident in the ISM survey of manufacturing out later on Monday
which is expected to hold at a healthy 56.2 in October.
The October payrolls report on Friday is also forecast to
show a solid increase of around 231,000.
EXPORTS LACKING
As usual in Asia, the data flow from China dominated the
trading day and made for sober reading.
China's official PMI for the services sector fell to 53.8 in
October, down from September's 54.0 and the weakest reading
since January, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
The comparable measure for manufacturing eased to 50.8 in
October, from September's 51.1, confounding analysts'
expectations for a an improvement to 51.2.
Foreign demand was partly to blame as the index for new
export orders shrank to 49.9 in October.
The same trend was evident in South Korea, where new export
orders were down for a third straight month and at the lowest in
14 months.
The overall HSBC/Markit PMI for South Korea fell to a
seasonally adjusted 48.7 in October, from 48.8 in September, the
lowest since June.
Even Taiwan's privileged position as a major supplier of
Apple products could not prevent some slowing as its
PMI slipped to the lowest in 13 months at 52.0.
A rare bright spot was India, where the HSBC PMI rose to
51.6 in October, from 51.0 in September, extending its run above
50 to a full year.
