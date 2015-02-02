* Both official and private China PMIs shrank in Jan
* Signs are better in Japan, South Korea and India
* Slowing inflation argues for more monetary easing
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 2 The risk of global deflation looms
large for 2015 as surveys of China's mammoth manufacturing
sector showed excess supply and deficient demand in January
drove down prices and production.
While the pulse of activity was livelier in Japan, India and
South Korea, they shared a common condition of slowing inflation
that argued for yet more policy stimulus ahead.
"The slide in global oil prices and inflation has turned out
to be even bigger than anticipated," said David Hensley, an
economist at JPMorgan, and central banks from Europe to Canada
to India have responded by easing policy.
"What is now in the pipeline will help extend the near-term
impulse from energy to economic growth into the second half of
the year."
A fillip was clearly necessary in China where a pair of
surveys showed manufacturing struggling at the start of the
year.
The HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) inched a up
a fraction to 49.7 in January, but stayed under the 50.0 level
that separates growth from contraction.
More worryingly, the official PMI - which is biased towards
large Chinese factories - unexpectedly showed activity shrank
for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years.
The reading of 49.8 in January was down from 50.1 in
December and missed analyst's forecasts of 50.2. The report
showed input costs sliding at their fastest rate since March
2009, with lower prices for oil and steel playing major roles.
Ordinarily, cheaper energy prices would be good for China,
one of the world's most intensive energy consumers, but most
economists believe the phenomenon is a net negative for Chinese
firms because of its impact on ultimate demand.
The PMIs only fuelled bets that more monetary easing and a
weaker yuan was in store for the world's second-largest economy.
"China still needs decent growth to add 100 million new jobs
this year, plus China is entering a rapid disinflation process,"
ANZ economists said in a note to clients.
"We (think) the People's Bank of China will cut the reserve
requirement ratio by 50 basis points and cut the deposit rate by
25 basis points in the first quarter."
The downdraft also has spread into China's burgeoning
services sector, which was the lone bright spot in the economy
last year. Service activity expanded at its lowest level in a
year.
EXPORTS SHOW SOME LIFE
The news was a little brighter in Japan, where the central
bank has been pursuing an aggressive bond-buying campaign for
over a year now in a bid to revive growth and shake the country
out of decades of deflation.
The final Markit/JMMA PMI edged up to 52.2 in January, from
an early 52.1 and December's 52.0. That marked the eighth
straight month of expansion and looked to owe much to the
sustained weakness of the yen.
One in every 10 respondents reported higher orders from
abroad, with some mentioning a recovery in demand.
Improving exports were also a feature of South Korea's PMI
which returned to growth for the first time in five months, with
a rise of 1.2 points to 51.1 in January, the highest reading
since May 2013.
The survey found international demand expanded for the first
time in 10 months with firms finding new foreign clients,
including from Russia. But trade data on Sunday highlighted the
impact of a sustained slump in Europe and China's slowdown.
India's manufacturing activity continued to growth in
January, though the headline index eased a touch to 52.9 from a
two-year peak of 54.5 the month before.
Importantly for the prospect of more policy stimulus, cost
pressures were the mildest in 70 months as commodity prices
fell. The Reserve Bank of India has already surprised by cutting
rates a quarter point to 7.75 percent.
"Sluggish growth and falling inflation reinforces our view
that the RBI should deliver upfront rate cuts. We expect the
repo rate to be lowered by 75 basis points in the first half of
2015," said HSBC's chief India economist Pranjul Bhandari.
Still to come was manufacturing surveys on the UK, Euro Zone
and the United states, along with a measure of core U.S.
inflation closely followed by the Federal Reserve.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)