* China steps up policy easing, India uses fiscal levers
* Manufacturing activity patchy across Asia, some signs of
life
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 2 The tide of global stimulus is
swelling as China cut interest rates and India launched an
expansionary budget over the weekend, even as a mixed bag of
manufacturing surveys underlined the challenges facing the
region.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its March policy
meeting on Tuesday and there is a real chance it will cut rates
for a second time in as many months.
Investors seemed encouraged enough by all this policy action
to nudge most share markets higher while giving a fillip to
commodities such as copper.
Cuts to benchmark lending and deposit rates announced by the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Saturday evening pre-empted
official data showing a second consecutive month of shrinking
manufacturing activity (PMI).
There was better news from the private HSBC/Markit version
of the PMI on Monday, which climbed to a seven-month top of 50.7
in February, from 49.7 in January, as new orders picked up.
But it also showed China's manufacturers were struggling to
cope with erratic export demand and deflationary pressures.
Thus, analysts suspect the PBOC's easing, its third major
policy move since late November, will not be the last.
"The priority has been shifted to safeguard growth," wrote
analysts at OCBC Bank. "We still expect one more interest rate
cut in the second quarter and the next possible move is likely
to be a reserve requirement ratio cut."
They also saw scope for fiscal policy to play a part with
government spending likely to pick up after the National
People's Congress meeting this week.
Over the weekend, India's reform-minded prime minister,
Narendra Modi, released a budget that pleased economists and
investors with pledges to spend more on modernising ageing roads
and railways while keeping borrowing in check.
Ratings agency Moody's judged that the budget prioritised
growth over deficit reduction.
"Recent policy announcements, including the budget, support
Moody's expectation that India's growth will remain stronger
than the global average, and more robust than the median for
similarly rated sovereigns," the agency concluded.
The February HSBC PMI for India dipped to a five-month low
in but at 52.9 still pointed to solid growth in the sector.
Japan's Markit/JMMA PMI faded a little to a final 51.6 in
February, from January's 52.2 in January, but new export orders
rose for the eighth straight month in a promising sign.
South Korea's PMI held at a 20-month peak of 51.1 in
February with output and new export orders expanding, data from
Markit Economics showed.
The survey helped offset news that industrial output
suffered to worst monthly drop in six years n January, a
downturn officials blamed on one-off factors and holidays.
There were fewer excuses for Indonesia as its PMI fell to
47.5 in February, the lowest reading since the survey began in
April 2011. The result added to speculation of another rate cut
there after a surprise move last month.
Final PMIs will be released for other global economies later
in the day, with marginal growth in activity expected in the
euro zone but continued strong growth in the United States.
