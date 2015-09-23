By Koh Gui Qing
| BEIJING, Sept 23
BEIJING, Sept 23 Flagging demand dragged China's
giant factory sector into its sharpest contraction in 6-1/2
years in September, a private survey showed on Wednesday,
triggering a flight to safety in Asian markets that analysts say
could extend across the globe.
The bleak data came after the U.S. central bank refrained
from lifting interest rates for the first time in nearly a
decade last week, citing concerns that global problems, and
China's slowing economy in particular, may hurt the U.S.
recovery.
The preliminary Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.0 in September, the worst since
March 2009, missing market expectations for 47.5 and slipping
from August's final 47.3.
Levels below 50 signify a contraction.
It was the seventh consecutive that China's manufacturing
sector had shrunk, and the survey showed business conditions
deteriorating almost across the board, as firms slashed output,
prices and jobs at a faster pace as orders fell.
While other PMIs from the United States and Europe due out
later on Wednesday are likely to point to resilient factory
growth outside China, analysts said there were risks that
activity may have softened too, due in part to Europe's refugee
crisis.
"It's a sea of red on the screens so far today," said
Annette Beacher, chief Asia Pacific strategist at TD Securities
in Singapore. "No doubt the upcoming European session will adopt
this risk-off tone across the asset classes."
The euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI is expected to
hold steady at 52.0 in September, a Reuters poll showed, little
changed from last month's 52.3. The U.S. Markit flash
manufacturing PMI was also forecast to stay unchanged at 53.0
this month.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell as much as 2.5 percent at one point on
Wednesday in its biggest daily fall since Aug. 24., as investors
sought refuge in U.S. Treasuries.
STRONG HEADWINDS
Global investors and policymakers have been on edge over the
health of China's economy this year, as it looked set to log its
weakest performance in at least a quarter of a century.
A plunge in China's stock market over the summer and a
surprise devaluation in the yuan have roiled global
markets, and raised doubts inside and outside China over
Beijing's ability to manage the world's second-largest economy.
There are signs that China's stumbling economy have unnerved
companies, financial markets and consumers around the world.
Sentiment at Asia's top companies soured in the third
quarter to a near four-year low as some executives ranked the
Chinese market as their top risk, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian
Business Sentiment Index <.TRIABS RACSI> showed on Wednesday.
In the United States, a study showed well-heeled shoppers
spooked by a whipsawing stock markets and shoppers waiting for
the best deals could result in the weakest U.S. holiday sales
season for retailers this year since a recession in 2010.
And despite China having slashed interest rates five times
since November, small- and mid-sized Chinese firms are still
starved for funds due to banks' preferences to lend to big,
state-owned companies.
Accounting for up to 80 percent of urban employment and 60
percent of China's GDP, the woes of small Chinese companies
could be harbinger of the hard times ahead.
Euler Hermes, a seller of trade insurance, predicted this
week that corporate bankruptcy in China could surge 50 percent
in the next two years to nearly 4,000 cases.
"The multi-year low in the PMI confirms the economy will
face strong headwinds before finding a new steady state,"
economists at Barclays said in a note on Wednesday.
"We continue to look for more fiscal and monetary easing in
Q4 to support growth, but do not expect that to change the
economy's structural softening trend."
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)