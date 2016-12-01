HONG KONG Dec 1 China's factories notched their
strongest growth in activity in two years and Japanese firms
order books rose in November, masking concern about the
protectionist leanings of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and
an OPEC-induced oil price rally.
Factory surveys produced stronger purchasing manager index
(PMI) numbers in China, Taiwan and Vietnam, and while activity
in Japan's factories was still growing in November, the pace was
slower than in October.
Some analysts cautioned that November might be as good as it
gets, as the effects of stimulus measures in some parts of Asia
are wearing off.
"The strength in PMI numbers is unlikely to be sustained as
much of it can be explained by previous stimulus measures," said
Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics based
in Singapore. "We see increased signs of slowdown in domestic
economies, particularly in China."
An uncertain outlook for global trade was also worrying
Asia's export-driven economies.
"We are still envisaging a little bit of global trade
momentum from where we are now, but there is so much uncertainty
at the moment in the world," Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics
at Oxford Economics said.
Trump will probably adopt more fiscal expansion, which
should boost U.S. economic growth.
"But here in Asia, we are still waiting very much to see
what the Trump presidency will mean for things like trade
policies and trade restrictions," Kuijs said.
Trump has already declared his intention to withdraw from
an Asia-Pacific free trade agreement once he is inaugurated on
Jan. 20, and his protectionist comments while campaigning for
the presidency could herald problems ahead for Asia.
CHINA MISSING EXPORT ORDERS
China's official PMI rose to 51.7 in November from October's
51.2, staying above the 50-point mark that separates growth
from contraction on a monthly basis. The index was stronger than
economists polled by Reuters had expected and matched a level
last seen in July 2014.
But analysts noted a worrying lack of expansion in new
export orders for Chinese factories, suggesting the stronger
headline number was consequence of demand coming from its frothy
property sector, which authorities are trying to cool.
The unofficial Caixin survey showed a more modest increase
in activity, perhaps because it focuses on smaller firms which
benefit less from government support for the economy.
While growth in activity was slower in Japan, a sub-index
for new orders, which measures both domestic and external
demand, rose to a 10-month high of 51.1 in November, up from
50.8 in October.
An improvement in the U.S. and European economies could
augur well for exporters, but economists said demand is still
fragile, and it will be difficult for manufacturers to pass on
to customers the cost of higher input materials.
That includes more expensive oil. Crude prices rallied by
around 10 percent after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting
Countries agreed on Wednesday to cut output for the first time
since 2008.
INDIA NOT SO GOOD
Elsewhere in Asia, India's factory activity was still
expanding but growth slowed in November, resulting in the
biggest month-on-month decline in its PMI since March 2013.
The index dropped to 52.3 in November from 54.4
a month earlier.
Analysts said the slowdown was probably due to a convulsion
in demand after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered 500 rupee
and 1,000 rupee banknotes to be removed from circulation.
South Korean factories showed a fourth consecutive month of
slowdown underlying a fragile recovery for Asia's fourth-biggest
economy.
In Malaysia, whose the ringgit currency has fallen
sharply due to capital outflows, the PMI fell to a five month
low, hurt by falls in production and new orders.
And in Australia, lower business investment has opened the
possibility that the economy shrank last quarter for the first
time in almost six years.
