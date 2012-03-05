* U.S. ISM services index hits one-year high
* Survey data shows euro zone likely in recession
* Asian data slightly more upbeat, but China warns on growth
* JP Morgan global total output index at year high
By Steven C. Johnson and Jonathan Cable
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 5 The vast U.S.
services sector grew at its fastest pace in a year in February,
contrasting with signs of recession in Europe, while China cut
its annual growth forecast to an eight-year low.
Even so, the U.S. improvement helped global private sector
activity grow last month at its fastest pace in a year,
according to JP Morgan's Global Total Output index published
on Monday.
But that growth has come at a cost, with prices rising at
their fastest pace since May 2011, pushed up by escalating oil
prices and an associated increase in transportation costs.
While recent indicators have been encouraging, "people are
still cautious," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC
Capital Markets. "We live in an environment where countries'
growth expectations are very much tied together."
US SERVICE SECTOR EXPANSION FASTEST IN A YEAR
American service sector firms, which account for more than
two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, grew at their fastest pace
since February 2011 last month, according to the Institute for
Supply Management.
That extended a recent string of encouraging U.S. economic
data, and analysts said it was consistent with U.S. economic
expansion of around 2.0 percent a year.
"Nearly all the data are signalling underlying strength in
the labor market," said Sam Wardwell, investment strategist at
Pioneer Investments in Boston. "It is looking like the U.S.
economy is gathering a positive, self-building momentum."
The picture in Europe was different. Business activity in
Spain and Italy slowed sharply, while data also showed growth
slowed in Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, and stalled
in France.
That rekindled fear that the 17-country euro zone was headed
for recession just as monetary policymakers were running out of
new ways to boost growth.
"Today's surveys don't bode well for the euro zone economy
as a whole, as a mild recession is well in the cards," said
Annalisa Piazza at Newedge, a Paris-based brokerage.
With interest rates already at a record low 1.0 percent, the
European Central Bank has extended more than one trillion euros
of cheap, three-year loans to regional banks.
But rather than lending that money out and boosting economic
activity, banks appear to be hoarding it. Data shows they have
more than 820 billion euros on deposit overnight at the ECB.
"The most worrying development is the continued weakness of
the southern European measures," said Ben May at Capital
Economics.
"The ECB is going to be setting policy for the region as a
whole and not for individual economies and it is likely that
policy is going to be less accommodative than, say, Spain or
Italy would choose."
CHINA CUTS GROWTH TARGET, EYES CONSUMERS
Chinese services growth accelerated in February, while the
Indian services sector kept expanding at a healthy, if slightly
slower, clip.
But Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut his country's annual
growth target to 7.5 percent, the lowest in eight years, and
cited boosting consumer demand as a priority.
That suggested China's recent run of rapid, double-digit
economic growth may be winding down.
Asian policymakers, however, have some flexibility.
Should conditions worsen, central banks can reduce interest
rates to stimulate economic growth. That is not an option in
Europe or the United States, where borrowing costs are at or
near zero.
China announced a 50-basis-point cut in its bank reserve
requirement ratio to 20.5 percent on Feb. 18, releasing about
400 billion yuan that could be used for lending. It was the
second 50-basis-point cut in the reserve ratio in three months.
Investors fear slower Chinese growth would reverberate
across the globe. Growth-sensitive assets such as stocks and
currencies from countries such as Australia that supply China
with raw materials dipped on Monday after Wen's
growth forecast.
If China manages to reorient its economy toward consumption
and away from exports, that could provide a much-needed market
for other countries' goods, something for which China's trading
partners have lobbied aggressively.
What's more, the central bank's willingness to allow more
fluctuation in the exchange rate, which suggests authorities
will tolerate a slightly stronger yuan, should help boost
consumer demand.