* Euro zone downturn deepens in May
* Malaise taking root in core countries
* U.S. manufacturing growth loses momentum, exports slow
* China factory data suggests weak first-half
By Jonathan Cable and Steven C. Johnson
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 24 The shadows over the
global economy darkened on Thursday as the euro zone's private
sector contracted, U.S. manufacturing growth slowed and China's
once-booming factories faltered.
In Europe, a downturn that started in smaller states on the
euro zone's periphery is now taking root in the core countries
of Germany and France, where tepid growth had been the main
ballast of support for the euro area economy.
"We are very much in a period of weakening global growth. It
doesn't quite feel like 2008 yet, but the danger is we could get
there quicker than we think," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.
The euro zone composite PMI, comprising the services and
manufacturing sectors, fell to 45.9 from April's 46.7, its
lowest reading since June 2009 and its ninth month below the
50-mark that divides growth from contraction.
The data sent German Bund futures to a record high as
investors sought a safe haven, while the euro neared a
two-year low against the dollar.
U.S. LOSES MOMENTUM, CHINA BRAKES
Europe's woes were felt across the Atlantic.
Financial information firm Markit's "flash" U.S.
manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index slipped to 53.9 in May
from 56.0, with slower export sales sapping momentum.
Markit, which also compiles the euro zone PMIs, released its
U.S. index for the first time on Thursday but has been tracking
data in the entire sector since late 2009.
"The cause seems to lie largely with weak export sales,
which likely reflects the deteriorating economic situation in
Europe as well as slower growth in China," said Markit chief
economist Chris Williamson.
China, mired in its longest economic slump since the global
financial crisis, got more bad news on Thursday when HSBC's
Flash China PMI, the earliest indicator of the Chinese
industrial sector, fell to 48.7 in May from 49.3, marking the
seventh straight month it has been below 50.
The government's official PMI hit a 13-month high in April,
but that gauge includes state-owned firms with better access to
credit.
Nikolaus Keis at Unicredit lamented that recent Chinese data
on exports, imports, industrial production and retail sales "all
fell short of the most pessimistic forecasts," suggesting more
trouble ahead for the world's second largest economy.
SUMMER SWOON FOR U.S.?
Manufacturing has been a bright spot for the U.S. economy,
with the Markit index showing the sector has expanded for 32
straight months.
But as the pace of hiring across the economy has slowed,
economists worry about whether demand will hold up this summer.
"We are seeing slower growth globally, including China,"
said Sam Bullard, senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte,
North Carolina. "Manufacturers remain cautious. We have seen
evidence of softer equipment demand in the first quarter and
that softness will likely continue into the second quarter."
China's government this week said it intends to speed up
important infrastructure investment and signalled a desire to
raise private investment in its energy sector. Its central bank
has cut reserve requirements three times since November in hopes
of cranking up lending.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, on the other hand, probably will
not need to ease monetary policy further, New York Fed President
William Dudley said on Thursday, though he refused to rule it
out should the economy take a turn for the worse.
The Fed has already signalled intentions to hold borrowing
costs at near zero for at least another two years.
GREECE ON THE BRINK, EURO CORE CRUMBLING
The stiffest challenge may rest with policymakers in Europe,
who urged Greece not to quit using the euro but were said to be
planning contingency plans just in case.
Leaders disagreed about the wisdom of introducing common
euro zone bonds to relieve funding pressure on those countries
struggling to reduce deficits and simultaneously boost growth.
The prospect of a Greek exit from the euro zone is now being
openly discussed as the country battles political and economic
upheaval and faces an election on June 17.
Beyond Greece, even Europe's core countries are running into
trouble. The manufacturing sector in Germany, Europe's largest
economy, contracted at a far greater pace than was expected, and
its service sector saw minimal growth. In France, both sectors
contracted faster than predicted by most economists.
German business sentiment also dropped for the first time in
seven months in May, the Ifo think tank said, missing even the
most conservative forecasts.
For the euro zone, Markit said the composite reading was
consistent with gross domestic product, which stagnated in the
first quarter, falling by at least 0.5 percent across the region
in the current quarter.
"It clearly indicates that the evaporating sentiment seen in
recent weeks as the Greece crisis has intensified is having a
big impact on the economy," Commerzbank's Dixon said.
Across the channel, Britain's economy shrank by more than
initially thought between January and March, hit by the deepest
fall in construction output in three years.