* Investors digesting ECB's bond buying plan, rate cut
* Fresh Chinese data may raise hopes for PBOC rate move
* U.S. retail sales in focus but calendar light
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 7 The euro zone's struggle to
avoid another recession will take centre stage in the coming
week in the absence of major U.S. data, as investors mull
whether the ECB's new asset-buying plan is a prelude to even
more radical steps.
While data from China may give clarity on a pattern of
uneven growth there, it is in Europe that the prospects for the
economy are most uncertain, although a ceasefire in Ukraine
could lift the mood and avoid new EU sanctions on Russia this
week.
The euro zone's fragile economic recovery came to a halt in
the second quarter, in marked contrast to the United States,
where the economy grew robustly. Like many of its neighbours
struggling to rebound from the debt crisis, Italy slipped into
recession for the third time since 2008.
EU finance ministers and European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi convene on Friday in Milan, where the ECB's latest
move to help the economy and avoid deflation will be at the
forefront of discussions.
The ECB stunned markets last week by cutting interest rates
and announcing a plan to buy asset-backed securities from
October, which Barclays described "as a clear first step into
quantitative easing" - a U.S.-style bond-buying programme that
could help the economy but divides the central bank.
Draghi said his aim was to expand the bank's balance sheet
back to the heights reached in early 2012, which equates to a
rise of around 50 percent or 1 trillion euros in new assets.
"This is going to be digested by the markets over the coming
weeks," said Thomas Harjes, an economist at Barclays.
"There's now a 50-50 chance that the ECB will go further and
announce a sovereign bond-buying programme by year-end, or the
beginning of 2015," he said.
Under its statutes, the ECB is banned from buying bonds
directly from governments but can find ways to purchase them
from banks, for example, on the secondary market.
An inflation rate of just 0.3 percent, coupled with the lack
of economic growth, has given new urgency to the bloc's search
for growth. The ECB is urging governments to also do their part
and enact ambitious structural reforms.
German trade, labour and industrial data during the week
should show whether the second quarter's poor showing is part of
a trend or a one-off. A euro zone confidence indicator for
September will also be watched after August's unexpected slump.
CLUES TO U.S. "NORMALISATION"
The ECB's stimulus contrasts with developments across the
Atlantic, where the U.S. Federal Reserve is gradually winding
down its bond-buying programme as the economy improves and is
beginning to think about tighter monetary policy.
Investors have little to get their teeth into in the coming
week and the biggest U.S. data will be August's retail sales on
Friday. With the jobs market lifting confidence, retail sales
are seen up 0.3 percent after dropping in July.
The expected gain in the indicator's so-called control
number, which corresponds most closely with the consumer
spending component of gross domestic product, would be a welcome
relief after spending dropped in July, leading some economists
to temper their growth forecasts.
Still, U.S. job growth slowed down sharply in August as more
Americans gave up the hunt for work, giving a cautious Federal
Reserve more reasons to wait a bit longer before raising rates.
The Fed's chair, Janet Yellen, is concerned about slow wage
growth, the high numbers of Americans working part-time even
though they want full-time employment and a long spell of
joblessness following the 2008/2009 financial crisis.
"Such weakness plays into the hands of the Fed doves," said
Rob Carnell, an economist at ING, of the August job data. "It
gives Yellen more leeway to stand firm against the hawks, many
of whom are calling for a change in the Fed's language on the
likely timing and scale of policy normalisation."
Normalisation refers to the end of an unprecedented period
of cheap money since the financial crisis. The consensus has
been for a rate hike in late 2015, but economists are bringing
forward their forecasts to near the middle of next year.
UNEVEN CHINESE EXPANSION
In Asia, the central banks of South Korea, Indonesia and the
Philippines hold monetary policy meetings this week.
Another cut in Korea after August's 25 basis-point reduction
is not expected this month, however. The monetary authority has
been reluctant to cut rates more for fear that lower borrowing
costs could swell the ageing society's large household debt.
Meanwhile, the People's Bank of China has so far refrained
from cutting interest rates, preferring instead to ease
liquidity for some banks to free funds for lending. Beijing in
turn has tried to ease conditions in the property market.
Data on money and credit supply during the week will give an
indication about the central bank's next moves following
inconclusive data last week.
Activity in China's vast factory sector cooled in August as
foreign and domestic demand slowed, spurring new calls for more
policy easing to prevent the economy from stumbling once more.
But China's services sector rebounded in August after a drop
in July, offseting factory-sector weakness and letting the
government stick with its policy stance.
"The economic expansion is quite uneven, as exports
accelerate, investment slows, and the real estate correction
intensifies, but on balance, headline real GDP growth is
probably a bit faster to the third quarter," said Bill Adams, an
economist at PNC Financial Services Group.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Hugh Lawson)