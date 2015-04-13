(Repeats story that ran on Sunday, with no changes)
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, April 12 Investors will cast a wary
eye on the latest gauges of the United States' economic health
this week, while troubled Europe shows early signs of turning
the corner.
As finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of
20 top economies gather in Washington, on the sidelines of the
International Monetary Fund's Spring meeting, they view a
subdued global landscape where even the United States' prospects
seem tarnished.
For a change, however, there are reasons for hope in the
euro currency bloc, despite still low growth and high
unemployment.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will be able to
claim an early success in the bank's fledgling money printing
programme with figures on Friday set to confirm that falling
prices throughout the 19-country euro zone are beginning to
stabilise. Bank lending too is improving.
"We're seeing the opposite of 2014," said Carsten Brzeski,
an economist at ING bank. "Now there are more doubts about the
U.S. and China than the euro zone."
The ECB's long-awaited scheme to buy 60 billion euros a
month of chiefly government bonds is also helping to steady
nerves in wrangling with debt-strapped Greece.
Greece has until mid-week to improve a package of reforms
required for the release of euro zone loans that it needs to
stay afloat, and that will be a hot topic in Washington.
Were Greece to tumble out of the currency union, it could
upset an already delicate global picture where even the U.S.
economy, a beacon of economic strength, is losing some of its
shine.
SOBER PROSPECTS
On Tuesday, the United States will release March retail
sales data. Although economists expect a rebound, shoppers are
being cautious, holding back much of the savings made on lower
petrol prices.
Consumer inflation, one way of taking the pulse of the
economy, has also slowed as oil prices drop.
But even stripping out the impact of energy prices and the
cost of food, analysts expect only a 0.1 percent month-on-month
gain in U.S. consumer prices in March, due on Friday.
Such signs of a sagging economy, including disappointingly
low hiring last month, are leading investors to bet that the
Federal Reserve will wait before hiking the cost of borrowing
until October or even December.
Many had previously pencilled in a mid-year U.S. rate hike,
which will be the first in more than eight years and likely to
send ripples around the globe.
For many of the central bankers and officials attending the
IMF meeting, the later the United States moves to hike rates the
better.
The IMF's economic outlook report, due early in the week,
will likely make for sober reading.
China, previously the main growth engine for the world
economy, is likely to continue to slow despite two recent
interest rate cuts.
On Wednesday, the world's second-largest economy will unveil
its economic output for the first quarter, alongside readings of
factory activity, retail sales and investment.
Economists expect growth slowed to 7 percent in
January-March. Although far stronger than Europe or the United
States, that would increase the chance that China's growth this
year will be the weakest in a quarter of a century.
"We expect to see two more interest rate cuts this year and
larger fiscal spending for the economy, but this will not change
the fundamental path of slower growth," said Xiaojia Zhi, China
economist at BofA Merrill Lynch.
She pointed to central government efforts to tackle high
local government debt and an anti-corruption drive as possible
drags on investment.
With the euro zone gradually healing, Britain is becoming
the focus in Europe as investors brace for volatility in the
value of sterling ahead of a tightly contested national election
on May 7.
The two main parties are close in opinion polls. That makes
the outcome unpredictable for a vote that could ultimately
determine Britain's future in the European Union, as David
Cameron's Conservatives promise a referendum on EU membership if
they win.
"The classic safety valve is the currency market. We are
starting to see some jitters," said Brian Hilliard an economist
with Societe Generale in London.
"It's going to get very messy this time."
