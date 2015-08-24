(Updates Friday item with Monday's market moves)
* China in focus as markets in turmoil
* Investors look for further stimulus from Beijing
* Fed rate watch resumes at Jackson Hole
* Greek snap election adds uncertainty
By Sarah White
MADRID, Aug 24 Markets are watching for China's
next move as signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy stack up, raising expectations it will act to stoke
growth.
A looming snap election in Greece and a closely watched
conference hosted by the Federal Reserve in the United States
are also likely to keep investors on their toes in the coming
week, in particular as they look for hints on when the U.S. will
raise interest rates.
Fears that Chinese growth is weakening, dragging down the
global economy with it, are hammering commodities and stocks.
Alarm bells rang out across world markets on Monday as a 9
percent dive in Chinese shares and a sharp drop in the dollar
and major commodities panicked investors.
On Friday, a survey showed Chinese manufacturing slowed the
most since the global financial crisis in 2009 - adding to other
worrying clues about the country's health, including its falling
exports.
China devalued the yuan earlier in August by pushing its
official guidance rate down 2 percent. The central bank has said
there was no reason for the currency to fall further, but
investors are also bracing for further interest rate cuts.
"It will be all eyes on the Chinese authorities for any
further policy support steps, alongside the People's Bank of
China yuan fixings and trading swings," analysts at Investec
Economics said in a note to clients.
China is also widely expected to relax reserve requirements
ratios for its banks again in the coming months, a measure
intended to spur lending by reducing the cash they need to hold.
It is trying to keep its economy on course to grow 7 percent in
2015 - its slowest pace in a quarter of a century.
"We continue to expect a total of 100 basis points of
reserve requirement ratio cuts by end-2015, with the first cut
likely to take place within the next two weeks," economists at
Standard Chartered said.
The cash reserves ratio has already been cut three times
this year.
EYES ON FED, GREECE
By the end of the coming week, attention may shift away to
the Rocky Mountains, where policymakers are due to gather from
Aug. 27-29 for the Fed's conference of central bankers, finance
ministers, academics and financial market participants in
Jackson Hole.
Fed chair Janet Yellen is not expected to attend, raising
the prospect that other Fed officials may be more tight-lipped
about the likelihood of the first rate increase in almost a
decade, some analysts said.
The prospect of an increase as soon as September is
receding, however.
Last week the Fed released minutes of its July meeting,
giving no clear signals as to the timing of such a move - which
would affect markets across the world and could cause more pain
for emerging market assets, already being hit by China's woes.
Though they were more confident about U.S. growth prospects,
the minutes showed, Fed policymakers are concerned about
weakness in the global economy - fears likely to have been
heightened by Monday's market rout in which the dollar also fell
sharply.
Further clues on both matters should be gleaned from data
releases in the coming week, including second-quarter U.S. gross
domestic product figures due on Thursday.
Quarter-on-quarter growth in the period is expected to be
revised upwards to 3.2 percent from 2.3 percent, according to a
Reuters poll.
In the euro zone, investors will be looking at an German
economic sentiment survey due on Tuesday for a better idea of
the scope of the bloc's recovery.
Preliminary August consumer price readings for Germany and
Spain on Friday will provide further insight into how effective
the European Central Bank's bond-buying efforts have been at
warding off deflation.
But the spotlight will mainly fall once again on Greece,
where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has resigned. That opens the
way for early elections after he secured much-needed funds in
the country's third international bailout programme.
The current Greek government aims to strengthen its position
in the election after accepting a rescue deal it once opposed.
But that creates more uncertainty for markets already on edge
over whether Greece will deliver on promised reforms and get its
economy and banks back on track.
