(Refiles to fix typo in headline and remove extraneous word in
first paragraph)
* China stays in focus after tumultuous week
* Investors ponder when Fed will start tightening
* ECB unlikely to change tack
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Aug 28 Fears over the health of China's
economy kept world markets on edge this week and will remain in
focus, along with the question of whether the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates next month.
Those concerns sent world stocks, commodities and currencies
on a roller-coaster ride this week, and purchasing manager
surveys due on Tuesday are expected to show manufacturing
contracted during August in the world's second-biggest economy.
(reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNPMIB%3DECI)
"China, the epicentre of the week's moves, is set to remain
in focus over the next week as markets attempt to assess whether
the worst of the sell-off has been seen," said Philip Shaw,
chief economist at Investec.
"Despite September lift-off seemingly now off the cards, the
timing of the FOMC's decision to raise interest rates thereafter
remains data-dependent, hence Friday's non-farm payrolls report
will still be a release worth watching."
The case for raising rates in September now seems less
compelling, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William
Dudley said this week, leading several large banks to push back
expectations.
"You are probably not getting it any clearer from a central
banker than that," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist at
UniCredit as he moved his call from September to December.
Markets will therefore be watching business surveys, factory
orders and trade data from the world's largest economy as well
as the employment numbers due on Friday. (reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=USNFAR%3DECI)
"The week finishes with non-farm payrolls for August,
typically the biggest market mover globally, and definitely on
the Fed's radar given unemployment is already close to full
employment and the Fed looking to gauge whether there is `some'
further labour market improvement," economists at National
Australia Bank said.
A strong labour market, cheaper gasoline and higher home
prices have boosted household wealth, helping to support
consumer spending.
The U.S. economy grew much faster than initially thought in
the second quarter on solid domestic demand. A build-up of
inventories may weigh on growth this quarter, but the blow
should be softened by rebounding business investment.
Britain's economy also enjoyed relatively healthy growth in
the second quarter, but a strong pound may be damaging
exports. A survey due on Thursday is likely to show the
country's dominant service industries barely accelerated this
month. (reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=GBPMIS%3DECI)
STEADY HAND
China's central bank cut interest rates and lowered the
amount of reserves banks must hold for the second time in two
months on Tuesday. Expectations are high for more easing before
the end of the year.
The European Central Bank is expected to keep a steady hand
when it meets next week, days after data are likely to show
there is still very little inflation in the currency bloc.
Almost half a year since the ECB started pumping 60 billion
euros a month of fresh cash into the economy, annual inflation
data, due on Monday, will probably still show prices rose only
0.1 percent in August - nowhere near the bank's 2 percent target
ceiling. (reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=EUHICF%3DECI)
There is a growing chance the ECB will extend its stimulus
programme beyond the planned completion in September 2016, and
if inflation data misses expectations that likelihood will only
increase.
The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday. No change in
policy is expected, despite the resource-rich country's reliance
on Chinese demand. Sweden's Riksbank is also unlikely to move on
Thursday. (reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=AUCBIR%3DECI)
(reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=SERATE%3DECI)
(Editing by Larry King)