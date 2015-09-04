By Catherine Evans
LONDON, Sept 4 China's battered stock markets
reopen on Monday after a two-day public holiday and before a
monthly data dump that could reinforce fears of a hard landing,
rattling the global economy.
Key numbers next week include trade data on Tuesday --
expected to show both exports and imports falling again in
August -- and inflation on Thursday. Signs of further weakness
in the world's second-largest economy would cement expectations
of fresh stimulus measures from Beijing and keep markets on
edge.
The International Monetary Fund warned Group of 20 finance
ministers and central bankers this week that China's slowdown
and rising financial market volatility, some measures of which
are close to levels seen during past crises, have boosted risks
to global growth. Its staff cited a mix of potential dangers
such as depreciating emerging market currencies and tumbling
commodity prices.
The G20 is discussing those developments in Istanbul but its
meeting, which ends on Saturday, is unlikely to result in
specific measures to address the turmoil in Chinese markets or
its impact elsewhere.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said this week that a
"frank debate" was needed about what is happening in the Chinese
economy, including structural problems such as rising bad debts,
but Beijing is not likely to be singled out for criticism.
A draft communique seen by Reuters on Friday addressed last
month's surprise devaluation of China's yuan currency only
indirectly, committing members to move towards more
market-determined exchange rate systems while refraining from
competitive devaluations. It also avoided saying a U.S. rate
rise would be a risk to growth, as some emerging market
officials had wanted.
Beijing had denied the move is the start of a round of
competitive currency devaluations by governments to help
exporters although officials in Washington, which has long
argued for a more market-determined yuan exchange rate, greeted
the shift with some scepticism.
Euro zone finance ministers also meet informally in
Luxembourg on Friday, while APEC finance ministers and central
banks will gather in the Philippines.
The market turbulence has clouded expectations for a U.S.
interest rate rise later this month, the first for nearly a
decade, although a lower-than-expected monthly jobs reading on
Friday was largely shrugged off by markets.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 173,000 last month, the smallest
gain in employment in five months and well below a 220,000
forecast, but a fall in the unemployment rate and accelerating
wage growth kept the prospect of a hike on the table.
Federal Reserve rate-setters meet on Sept. 16-17.
U.S. markets will be closed for Labor Day on Monday.
Next week the Bank of England will also consider a first
rate rise from crisis-era lows. Other central banks taking
interest rate decisions include South Korea and the
commodity-driven economies of Canada, Russia, and New Zealand.
With no chance seen of a Bank of England hike on Thursday,
the focus will be on the minutes of the meeting and how
rate-setters who split 8-1 against a hike in August voted.
Although Governor Mark Carney has said the BoE could "look
through" the temporary disinflationary impact of lower Chinese
demand for commodities, soft UK data has prompted markets to
move back the expected timing of a rate hike to April or May.
Industrial output and trade data will give an indication of
how Europe's big economies are coping with the slowdown in
emerging markets, which European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi
blamed on Thursday for cuts to the ECB's growth and inflation
forecasts.
Ominously, he also warned that the projections were based on
data gathered before China's stock market started to melt down.
Amid fears that central banks are running out of ammunition
to deal with crises after years of near-zero interest rates and
monetary stimulus, a downbeat Draghi also signalled that the ECB
is likely to increase its already huge asset purchase programme.
