By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, Sept 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve
takes centre stage in the coming week, eclipsing industry data
from China, another grim inflation reading from the euro zone
and rate decisions in Japan and Switzerland.
Guessing whether the Fed hikes rates on Thursday or opts for
a later date, perhaps December, is something of a futile
exercise because even the rate setters appear to be wavering and
the decision will probably come down to the wire.
An unexpected drop in the jobless rate to 5.1 percent and an
upward revision in second quarter growth to 3.7 percent support
calls for a hike as the labour market tightens and utilisation
is at its best level since the global financial crisis.
Yet, futures only price a 24 percent chance of a hike as
emerging markets, particularly China, struggle, inflation
remains benign and some notable Fed watchers, like former
Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, argue against a hike.
"My best guess is that the committee is also confused about
what the right decision is, and as a result they are waiting to
the last minute with making a decision," Torsten Sloek, the
chief international economist at Deutsche Bank said.
"The cost of this approach is that market expectations
become unanchored but they may view this as a small cost
relative to sending strong signals ahead of a meeting where
there seems to be limited consensus among (rate setting)
members," Sloek said.
China's slowdown is likely to be a key worry for the Fed and
a 14 percent drop in Chinese imports over the past year, the
10th straight monthly drop, along with an annual factory gate
price deflation of almost 6 percent, does not help rate hike
arguments.
Data on Sunday showed growth in China's investment and
factory output missed forecasts in August, raising the chances
that third-quarter economic growth will dip below 7 percent for
the first time since the global crisis.
Factory output rose 6.1 percent last month from a year
earlier, less than the 6.4 percent expected but up from July's
6.0 percent.
Fears of a hard landing, the prospect of deflation and
billions of dollars spent on keeping the yuan steady raise the
prospect of more rate cuts and currency devaluation by Beijing,
setting markets up for more volatility.
In Europe, the key item will be final August euro zone
inflation data due on Wednesday, likely supplying another
arguments for the European Central Bank to beef up quantitative
easing.
Price growth is seen holding steady at 0.2 percent, far off
the ECB's target of just under 2 percent and ECB President Mario
Draghi has already warned that the euro zone could dip back into
deflation on lower commodity prices and weaker growth from
emerging markets.
The big inflation miss and a modification of quantitative
easing are just the latest in a long list of troubles for
central banks around the globe as developed nations struggle
with weak growth and anaemic inflation.
"Are central bankers losing credibility? Preliminary results
from our survey show that 68 percent of investors believe so,"
RBS said in a note to clients. "Yet, we are stuck in a world
where central bankers' words will determine investment
decisions, often beyond fundamental reasoning."
The Bank of Japan announces its rate decision on Tuesday and
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is expected to offer a bleaker view on
overseas economies and may lower its assessment on the country's
exports next week, sources told Reuters.
Yet the bank already said it was not considering cutting or
abandoning" the 0.1 percent interest its pays on excess reserves
financial institutions park with the central bank.
The Swiss National Bank is also expected to keep policy
steady but markets expect the bank to say that it was ready to
cut the deposit rate even further into negative territory if
necessary.
