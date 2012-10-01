* Manufacturing in euro zone and Asia wilts in Sept
* PMI data caps off dismal Q3 for world's factories
* U.S. data expected to show manufacturing stagnation
By Andy Bruce and Lucy Hornby
LONDON/BEIJING, Oct 1 Factory output in Europe
and Asia wilted again in September, flagging a return to
recession for the euro zone and a seventh straight quarter of
slowing growth in China, business surveys showed on Monday.
The data showed companies across the world have yet to feel
the benefit of aggressive monetary stimulus launched by the
world's major central banks over the last two months.
While hinting the downturn will not now get much worse in
China and some large European countries, the latest purchasing
managers indexes (PMIs) showed the global economy concluded the
third quarter in largely downbeat style.
Data due later from the U.S. are expected to show factories
there, like their Asian counterparts, are now feeling the ill
effects from the global slowdown radiating from Europe.
Euro zone factories suffered their worst quarter since the
dark days of early 2009, when major economies were steeped in
the worst recession since World War Two. There was nothing to
suggest any of its major economies will do anything other than
contract for months to come.
"This is something that is going to persist into the fourth
quarter," said Nick Matthews, euro area economist at Nomura.
"Even when you look at some of the forward-looking (PMI)
indicators as a whole, they're still extremely weak for the area
as a whole. The position still looks extremely vulnerable."
Although there were signs the downturn is gradually starting
to ease in German, Italian and Spanish industry, in British
manufacturing it steepened by an unexpectedly large margin.
Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 46.1 in September from 45.1 in August and above
the preliminary reading of 46.0. But that was its 14th month
below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.
Unemployment in the euro zone stayed at a record high in
August, as official data on Monday further highlighted the human
cost of the bloc's three-year debt crisis.
Still, investors largely shrugged off the data, taking fresh
positions in European shares after suffering some hefty losses
last week.
The surveys did little to alter the view among economists
that central banks in Europe will likely have to take more
action to boost their flagging economies, although probably in
November rather than this week.
Britain's manufacturing sector shrank more than expected in
September as export orders fell and costs soared, supporting
view the Bank of England will extend its asset purchases once
the current round is completed in November.
"We rule out that the sector will return on a sustainable
upward trend anytime soon," said Annalisa Piazza, economist at
NewEdge Strategy.
HARD LANDING?
The PMIs painted a now-familiar picture of Asian
manufacturing struggling in the face of tepid demand from
Europe.
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) showed factory activity contracted for a second straight
month in September, although at a slower rate than in August.
It underscored expectations that the motor of the global
economy in recent years almost certainly endured a seventh
straight quarter of slowing growth.
Overall, September's manufacturing PMI CNPMIB=ECI rose to
49.8 in September from 49.2 in August, which had been the lowest
reading since November 2011.
"The data continues to reinforce the hard landing that we
have predicted for China, because this is the second consecutive
month of a sub-50 reading," said Prakash Sakpal of ING in
Singapore, which forecasts China's economic growth will be close
to 7 percent in both the third and fourth quarters of this year.
Two cuts to interest rates, an easing of compulsory bank
reserve requirements that freed about 1.2 trillion yuan ($190
billion) for lending and approval of more than $150 billion
worth of infrastructure projects have so far failed to arrest
the decline in China's overall growth.
The global currents dragging on China are also being felt in
its next largest rival Japan, where the quarterly Bank of Japan
"tankan" survey of business sentiment reflected the central
bank's view that growth will stall in the remainder of the
financial year to March 2013.
Taiwan's PMI fell to its lowest in 10 months and South Korea
reported a small year-on-year decline in exports.
"I don't see troubles stabilising as yet. It will take a
while longer until global demand shows signs of stabilisation,"
said Saktiandi Supaat, foreign exchange research head at Maybank
in Singapore.