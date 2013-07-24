* Euro zone private sector likely to return to growth
* PMIs suggest third quarter euro zone GDP growth of 0.1 pct
* Chinese PMI at 11-mth low, below 50 for third month
* U.S. manufacturing output, hiring bounces back in July
By Jonathan Cable and Steven C. Johnson
LONDON/NEW YORK, July 24 Private industry in the
euro zone expanded for the first time in more than a year in
July, which was also a good month for U.S. factories, but the
massive manufacturing engine that powers China continued to lose
steam, surveys showed on Wednesday.
The jump in Markit's "flash" Eurozone Composite PMI to 50.4,
which marked the first expansion since January, 2012, should
hearten European Central Bank policymakers who have promised to
do whatever it takes to pull the 17-country euro zone out of the
longest recession in the bloc's history.
But data showing China's factories lost momentum again this
month dulled the good news in Europe and boded ill for companies
exposed to the world's second largest economy. Chinese growth
has slowed in nine of the past 10 quarters.
Knock-on effects are already being felt widely. Japanese
export growth has slowed despite a weaker yen while Apple
has lamented a drop in Chinese demand for its products.
"China's slowdown is starting to become more dangerous,"
said Yasuo Yamamoto, a senior economist at Mizuho Research
Institute in Tokyo.
China's overall PMI of business conditions fell to 47.7 from
June's final reading of 48.2, its weakest since August 2012 and
its third straight month below 50, which marks expansion. The
employment sub-index slid to 47.3, the weakest since the depths
of the global financial crisis in early 2009.
"This print could reignite fears of a Chinese hard landing,"
said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research at TD
Securities in Singapore. "We expect economic growth to continue
moderating towards 7 percent."
REBOUND IN U.S., GLIMMER OF HOPE IN EUROPE
Weaker demand from China and other emerging markets had
contributed to a slowdown in U.S. manufacturing in recent
months, though the sector rebounded modestly in July thanks to a
pickup in demand at home
Markit's "flash" U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index rose to 53.2, a four-month high, while output also was at
its strongest since March. Increased workloads also encouraged
firms to take on workers again after reducing payrolls in June,
though the pace of hiring remained sluggish.
"For the U.S., this shows manufacturing will do a little
better now after a bout of weakness earlier this year," said
Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Pierpont Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut, though he added growth in the sector is
"not exactly robust."
While the manufacturing rebound bodes well for U.S. growth
in the third quarter, it is unlikely to persuade the Federal
Reserve to hasten the end of its massive stimulus program.
"It is likely that policymakers will generally need to see
growth strengthen further before sounding more confident about
the ability of the economy to withstand any tapering of
stimulus," said Markit chief economist Chris Williamson.
Chinese leaders, meanwhile, have stressed in recent weeks
that reform is their priority. But they have also been at pains
to assure investors that Beijing will not allow the economy to
slip too far.
In Europe, the upbeat surveys came after official data
showed French industrial morale at its highest in over a year in
July while Italian retail sales rose on a monthly basis for the
first time in 14 months.
"Better-than-expected PMI figures clearly support the notion
that the euro zone economy as a whole is leaving recession
behind," said Martin van Vliet at ING.
"(But) recent weakness in the Chinese manufacturing PMI is a
reminder that a strong euro zone export recovery is unlikely."
Markit said the latest PMIs tentatively pointed to 0.1
percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the euro zone in
the current quarter, in line with a Reuters poll taken earlier
this month.