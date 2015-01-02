* Slowing inflation opens stimulus scope in Asia, euro zone
* ECB chief says ready to act on low inflation
* December final euro zone factory PMI 50.6
* China's factories end 2014 at a low; services stronger
By Jonathan Cable and Wayne Cole
LONDON/SYDNEY, Jan 2 The global economy ended
2014 in a fragile state as factories struggled to maintain
growth across Europe and Asia, business surveys showed, adding
to pressure on central banks to implement more stimulus.
Ebbing price pressures across the continents offers room for
the People's Bank of China and the European Central Bank to do
more to drive up inflation and support growth.
"Growth really does appear to be stalling based on these
indicators so certainly the pressure is on, although we are less
worried about China," said James Knightley, senior global
economist at ING.
On Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi fanned expectations
he would take bolder steps this month, saying the central bank
stood ready to respond to the risk of deflation. Consumer price
data for the euro zone due on Jan. 7 is widely expected to show
a fall in annual terms.
"With inflation set to fall sharply further, given what is
happening to energy costs, those concerns that Draghi
highlighted suggests we are going to get quantitative easing,"
Knightley said.
The risk of a deflationary spiral, alongside a stagnating
euro economy, will push the ECB to buy sovereign debt early in
2015, a Reuters poll showed last month.
The ECB council meets on Jan. 22 and markets are wagering
heavily it will finally decide to start buying sovereign debt, a
major reason the euro hit 4-1/2 year lows on Friday.
Euro zone manufacturing concluded last year on a subdued
note as output, new orders and employment all recorded sluggish
growth. Also of concern to policymakers, activity was weak in
Germany, Europe's largest economy, while the downturn also
deepened in France, the euro bloc's second-biggest.
Markit's final December manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index stood at 50.6, down from an earlier flash reading of 50.8
but beating November's 17-month low of 50.1.
That is above the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction, but there was little sign of any improvement this
month, with the subindex for new orders at just 50.2, leading
factories to barely increase headcount in December.
British manufacturing expanded at a much weaker pace than
expected in December, suggesting its contribution to the
economic recovery ebbed further in the final months of 2014.
Global exporters should get some relief as the U.S. shifts
into higher gear, although they did not benefit as much from
2014's recovery in the world's biggest economy as they have in
the past.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has indicated it will start raising
rates from rock bottom later this year as long as the economy
continues to improve and unemployment falls further.
A U.S. Institute for Supply Management measure of
manufacturing is due later on Friday and is expected to show a
still strong reading around 57.6 for December.
ASIA BRAKES
China's massive factory sector looked to have sputtered in
December and across the region manufacturers struggled with weak
demand, both at home and abroad.
China's official PMI slipped to 50.1 in December from
November's 50.3, its lowest level of the year.
While the PMI for China's services sector, which accounts
for close to half of the economy, edged up to 54.1 from
November's 53.9, many analysts suspect 2014 economic growth has
undershot the government's 7.5 percent target, marking the
weakest expansion in 24 years.
With factories able to make more than consumers wanted to
buy, the pressure was intense to cut prices.
"The price measures show very strong disinflationary
forces," said analysts at Nomura. "We expect more policy easing
in the first quarter, including a 50-basis-point cut in the bank
reserve requirement ratio, to shore up domestic demand."
In India, too, inflation has slowed to only 4.38 percent
annually, the lowest since the government started releasing the
data in 2012.
"With the disinflationary trend gaining ground, the Reserve
Bank of India is expected to find space for some rate cuts in
2015," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.
In South Korea, consumer prices grew at the slowest clip in
more than 15 years in December, opening the door for further
rate cuts there.
