* Global disinflation pressures building
* Euro zone business growth picks up marginally
* China factory activity contracts for 2nd month
* South Korea GDP slows sharply in Q4
* Japan manufacturing lone bright spot so far in 2015
By Jonathan Cable and Koh Gui Qing
LONDON/BEIJING, Jan 23 Businesses across Asia
and Europe have slashed prices at the start of the year to drum
up trade, surveys showed on Friday, vindicating the European
Central Bank's decision to print money in a bid to revive
inflation.
Euro zone firms cut prices at the fastest rate in nearly
five years and Chinese factories cut them for the sixth straight
month, while economic growth in South Korea slowed sharply,
raising the prospect of more easing from central banks in Asia.
The ECB took the policy plunge on Thursday, announcing a
government bond-buying programme which will pump hundreds of
billions of euros in new money into a sagging euro zone economy.
With Chinese factory growth stalling for a second month,
expectations are high that Beijing will announce fresh stimulus
measures soon.
"2015 is unlikely to be a particularly fantastic year with
regards to global growth," said Peter Dixon, an economist at
Commerzbank.
"There is no doubt that across the world central banks are
being a little bit more aggressive. Disinflation has certainly
changed the monetary prospects."
Markit's Eurozone Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI), based on surveys of thousands of companies and seen as a
good growth indicator, bounced to a five-month high of 52.2 from
December's 51.4.
That beat the median forecast of 51.8 and marked the 19th
month above the 50 line denoting growth.
But Markit said it pointed to first-quarter growth of just
0.2 percent, slightly worse than the 0.3 percent predicted in a
Reuters poll last week.
"January's small rise in the euro zone composite PMI
suggests that growth remains very slow, confirming that the
ECB's latest policy support is sorely needed," said Jennifer
McKeown, senior European economist at Capital Economics.
The index for prices charged slumped to 46.9, its lowest
since February 2010, and comes after official data showed
consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in December, the first negative
print since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009.
Falling prices in Britain gave an unexpected boost to
retailers there in December, with sales rising 0.4 percent on
the month after surging by 1.6 percent in November, the
strongest growth in more than a decade.
Business surveys due later on Friday on U.S. manufacturing
may highlight concerns that its economy is the only engine
driving global growth this year.
SLOW BOAT FROM CHINA
Emerging Asian economies will grow at a lacklustre pace this
year and next, held back by a slowdown in China and weak global
demand, while cooling inflation will probably throw open the
door for monetary policy easing, a Reuters poll showed on
Friday.
China's HSBC/Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI hovered at 49.8
in January, little changed from December, but the input prices
index fell to the lowest since the global financial crisis,
reflecting a tumble in oil prices that is spreading
disinflationary pressure throughout the globe.
Analysts at Nomura saw more downside pressure on China's
producer prices, "enhancing our concerns over deflation".
"This looks like a trend and it will affect core inflation
at some stage. So the PBOC will very likely react to such
deflation concerns," said Chang Chun Hua, an economist at
Nomura.
News out of South Korea made for uncomfortable reading as
well. Asia's fourth-largest economy grew a seasonally adjusted
0.4 percent in the October-December period, less than half the
0.9 percent expansion in the third quarter.
The Bank of Korea is widely expected to cut interest rates
in the first half of this year.
In Thailand, the finance minister urged the central bank to
cut rates to help the sputtering economy and said he was worried
that the strength of the baht currency will hurt exports, a key
growth engine.
Australian investors now see a bigger chance of a rate cut
after surprise easing from Canada earlier this week
, while India last week cut rates earlier than
expected and hinted at more to come.
The lone bright spot in Asia was Japan, where manufacturers
saw a pickup in domestic and overseas orders this month and
hired more staff.
But even there the central bank is struggling to reach its 2
percent inflation target two years into so-called 'Abenomics' -
a mix of aggressive monetary and fiscal policy and structural
reform aimed at pulling the country out of decades of deflation,
a fate other global policymakers are desperate to avoid.
"With very low inflation, or even negative inflation and
some slack remaining, we expect that advanced economy monetary
policy will continue to loosen overall," analysts at Citi wrote
in a note to clients.
"ECB QE will probably be scaled up further over time. We
also expect the BoJ to expand QE further around mid-year."
(Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo in Seoul, Stanley White
in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Hugh Lawson)