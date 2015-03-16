(Repeats item that first ran on Sunday)
By Mike Peacock
LONDON, March 15 For a world economy coming to
terms with a soaring dollar and a plunge in oil prices, this
week will be all about the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting
and its intentions on interest rates.
A combination of the European Central Bank printing lots of
euros and expectations of a first U.S. rate rise has caused
turmoil on the foreign exchanges and in emerging markets.
The euro, which peaked at nearly $1.40 in the middle of last
year, is now languishing around $1.05 and apparently headed for
parity.
After successive months of strong jobs data, expectations
have been growing that the Fed will point towards a June rate
rise by dropping a pledge to be "patient" in considering such a
move.
But the dollar's surge, crimping U.S. exports and cutting
imported inflation, could cause its policymakers to pause for
thought.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, generally viewed as a
hawk, said last week the central bank risked delaying too long
given the fall in unemployment.
Others expect the absence of inflation to hold sway. A
Reuters poll of around 70 economists found an almost even split
between the first move coming in June or later in the year.
"Under our base case, continued inflation weakness will get
the Fed to change its tune and refrain from hiking rates in
June," said Michael Hanson, senior economist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch in New York.
"But the Fed does not appear ready to capitulate yet, and
will probably keep a June rate hike front and centre in the
minds of market participants."
One question is whether the world's big powers, which have
hitherto accepted dramatic currency moves as part and parcel of
efforts to galvanise growth, will start to grumble about
competitive devaluations and a race to the bottom.
The euro has dropped a hefty 25 percent versus the dollar
since around the middle of 2014.
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde flagged
the risks of divergent monetary policies, given expectations of
the Fed normalising policy while the ECB and Bank of Japan
continue to print money.
"This will clearly involve more volatility and it will also
have currency impact in that those countries or corporates that
have borrowed extensively in dollar-denominated loans are going
to suffer," she said.
Goldman Sachs now expects the euro to slide to $0.80 by the
end of 2017.
CENTRAL BANK FRENZY
It's a big week for central banks, and they have been busy.
Twenty-four of them have eased policy this year in an
attempt to revive sluggish economies.
The Bank of Japan delivers its latest policy decision on
Tuesday, a day before the Fed, and is expected to maintain its
aggressive asset-buying campaign.
Policymakers continue to talk up the prospects of pushing
inflation back towards its 2 percent target, but many economists
expect the BOJ to ease again sometime this year, as weak oil
pushes prices down.
Perhaps more intriguing is a Turkish central bank meeting,
also on Tuesday. It has been in rate-cutting mode but found its
efforts attacked by President Tayyip Erdogan, who has demanded
more dramatic action even though inflation is high.
The lira, already under pressure from the strong dollar, has
tumbled sharply as investors question the independence of the
central bank and the position of its head, Erdem Basci.
Basci and Erdogan met last week to iron out their
differences and may have secured a truce if not a meeting of
minds. Erdogan has previously denounced defenders of high
interest rates as "traitors", suggesting the chances of forging
any common understanding are slim.
The Swiss National Bank holds its first policy meeting since
it shocked financial markets in January by scrapping a
three-year-old cap on the Swiss franc against the euro.
It is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate below
zero until at least 2016 and is likely to lower growth forecasts
for this year, according to a Reuters poll.
Norway is forecast to cut interest rates by a quarter point
to 1 percent as its oil sector looks at an uncertain future.
House prices are rising fast, however, so a further
loosening of monetary policy could risk inflating an asset
bubble. The government has already asked the financial regulator
for measures to put a lid on property prices.
Away from the central banking world, Britain's last annual
budget before a national election in May will be a big political
and economic moment.
With growth solid and public finances starting to surprise
on the upside, finance minister George Osborne has scope for
vote-winning giveaways. But that would run counter to his mantra
of more austerity to come to put the UK back on track.
Osborne has talked about a cost-neutral budget, which may
leave him some room for largesse.
