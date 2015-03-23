(Repeats story that ran on Sunday, with no changes)
* Forex gyrations fuel talk of currency wars
* Greek PM Tsipras to meet Merkel in Berlin
* Fed speakers to offer more chances to decipher rate
message
* Data focus on global PMIs, US inflation
By Gavin Jones
ROME, March 22 Markets still digesting an
unexpectedly cautious message from the Federal Reserve will get
more food for thought this week with U.S. inflation data and
potentially rising risks of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
The massive monetary stimulus programmes deployed by
advanced economies are producing fierce foreign exchange swings
and fuelling talk of a currency war.
The euro hit a 12-year low below $1.05 against the dollar at
the start of last week only to jump back to $1.10 on Wednesday -
its biggest one-day rise in six years - after the Fed signalled
it was in no hurry to raise rates after all. By Friday the euro
had eased back to $1.08.
The Chinese yuan reversed a long declining trend to
post its strongest weekly rise against the dollar since 2007 due
to a rush of dollar sales by major state-owned banks.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda dismissed talk of
competitive devaluations to spur economic growth, saying on
Friday that the Fed, the BOJ and the European Central Bank had
all printed money "to achieve their price stability targets, not
to depreciate their currencies."
Currency war or not, as long as foreign exchange movements
remain so sharp, crucially determining the outlook for growth
and inflation, currencies will remain uppermost in policymakers'
minds.
The ECB may be hoping the euro continues to slide towards
dollar parity as it frets over deflation and tries to help a
fledgling euro zone economic recovery.
U.S. inflation figures for February on Tuesday will be
particularly closely watched after the Fed removed its reference
to being "patient" about raising rates from last week's policy
statement but indicated it will be very much data-dependent in
deciding when to tighten policy.
"We think annual inflation will remain in negative territory
so that should give more fuel to the doves that they don't have
to hike just yet," said ING senior economist James Knightley.
"Any downside surprises will hurt the dollar and see bond yields
fall further."
There will be plenty more opportunity to decipher the Fed's
message this week with several FOMC members speaking, including
Vice Chair Stanley Fischer on Monday.
In the euro zone, ECB President Mario Draghi will address a
European Parliament committee on Monday, with Greece and the
progress of the ECB's quantitative easing programme sure to be
high on the agenda.
On Tuesday, preliminary purchasing managers surveys (PMIs)
for March will indicate the strength of manufacturing in the
world's major economies following the currency gyrations and the
plunge in oil prices.
In the euro zone, PMIs are expected to continue a generally
positive recent data trend, as the region benefits from cheaper
energy costs and the weaker euro.
Banks took nearly 100 billion euros ($108 billion) in cheap,
long-term loans from the ECB on Thursday, far exceeding
expectations and spurring hopes of a long-awaited rise in
lending. That will be tested this week when the ECB publishes
data on credit growth which has been declining for years.
The German Ifo index of business confidence on Wednesday is
expected to signal further buoyancy in the region's biggest
economy.
GREEK RISK
While investors have been focused on ECB bond-buying, as
well as the timing of U.S rate hikes and the plunge in oil
prices, the stand-off between Greece and its euro zone partners
has been steadily worsening and may soon be roiling markets
again.
At a European Union summit on Friday German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said Greece would only receive fresh funds to ease
a cash crunch once its creditors approve a comprehensive list of
reforms it has promised but so far failed to produce.
European leaders spoke of "a spirit of mutual trust" and
offered Athens a 2 billion euro sweetener to alleviate poverty,
but there was little sign of the concrete progress that will be
needed to avoid Greece stumbling towards an exit from the
currency bloc, with unpredictable consequences.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras insisted his country faced no
short-term liquidity problem, contradicting comments by EU
officials that Athens could run out of money in mid-April.
Barclays Capital, in a research note on Friday, said it saw
a growing risk that Greece would soon have to impose
restrictions on bank withdrawals to avoid the "self-destructive
spiral of a full-fledged bank run."
With officials in Brussels, Berlin and the ECB now openly
acknowledging the risk that Greece could leave the euro zone, a
meeting between Tsipras and Merkel in Berlin on Monday will be
closely watched for signs of a breakthrough or hardening of
positions.
In China the manufacturing PMI will be the only major data
release to gauge the cooling of the world's second-largest
economy. The calendar is fuller in Japan, where the PMI on
Tuesday is followed by inflation data, unemployment and retail
sales on Thursday.
While no monetary policy meetings are scheduled at the
world's major central banks this week, interest rate decisions
are due from South Africa, Nigeria, Israel, the Czech Republic
and Hungary.
($1 = 0.9258 euros)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)