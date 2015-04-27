(Repeats Sunday's story without changes)
By Ross Finley
LONDON, April 26 Most central banks have been
easing policy since the start of the year and are set to do
more, but it still isn't clear whether that new activism, which
has pushed stock markets to record highs, will help the global
economy much.
Several meet this week to set policy, including the U.S.
Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and Sweden's Riksbank, which
all have turned to government bond purchases as stimulus after
running out of interest rates to cut.
Yet recent easing -- and the halving of oil prices, which
was meant to be a windfall for consumers -- have not changed the
global outlook much, according to Reuters polls of hundreds of
economists published last week.
The Fed shut its quantitative easing (QE) program just over
six months ago. But it seems likely it will be forced to wait
until later this year, instead of June as was expected a short
time ago, before raising rates from record lows.
A disappointing start to the year from another punishing
winter and trade disruption at West Coast ports, together with a
rally in the dollar that is now restraining inflation and U.S.
exports, is chiming a familiar refrain: low rates for longer.
Few expect the Fed to use its two-day meeting as a launching
pad for what will eventually be the first interest rate hike in
nearly a decade. Wages and inflation still are not rising
significantly and even hiring has had a setback.
Many, however, expect the central bank to make it clear in
its policy statement on Wednesday that it is inclined to take
the first solid opportunity it can find to set extraordinarily
accommodative interest rate policy back on a more normal path.
"Further labor market progress, moving to a 'more balanced'
outlook and gaining confidence in the inflation outlook would
send clear smoke signals that lift-off is only shortly ahead,"
wrote analysts at BNP Paribas in a note to clients.
What does not appear any more balanced is the global growth
picture, nor does trading behaviour in world financial markets.
Just this week, Wall Street re-captured its record high on the
Nasdaq struck during the last technology stock boom.
German stocks have soared more than 20 percent this year in
anticipation of European Central Bank sovereign bond purchases,
which began last month and have hammered the euro and bond
yields about as much as they have boosted share prices.
The euro zone outlook certainly has brightened over the last
several months. But the still-modest growth will not bring down
high unemployment, and the risk remains real Greece, which is
running out of cash to pay its debts, may be forced to default.
ECB data due next week will show whether private lending by
euro zone banks to companies is really on the up.
In Japan, where the central bank has been printing money for
about a decade and a half to escape deflation, questions about
the effectiveness of further aggressive monetary easing there
will be on full display.
Two years after the authorities ramped up stimulus in a
multi-trillion yen volley to boost inflation, the economy has
escaped a self-imposed recession via a sales tax hike and is now
left with a price outlook very similar to 2013.
"Wage and price-setting behaviour have changed little since
the programme was launched," wrote Mark Williams, Chief Asia
Economist at Capital Economics, an independent consultancy.
The BOJ is likely to trim its inflation forecast for the
current fiscal year, according to sources familiar with its
thinking. Further stimulus is still likely, but not until later
this year, perhaps in October.
Sweden's Riksbank, which has slashed its main policy rate to
below zero and is conducting asset purchases to ward off
deflation but also has solid growth and soaring house prices and
household debt to contend with.
If that were not enough to at least give the impression to
outside observers that central bankers are not entirely in
control of the economies they oversee, Brazil's central bank
meets next week facing a completely different dilemma.
While most other banks are cutting, including its peers in
emerging markets like China and India, Brazil's central bank is
grappling with an economy in recession and runaway inflation.
Brazil's rate-setting Copom, according to the latest Reuters
poll, is expected to raise by another 50 basis points to 13.25
percent, already one of the highest key interest rates in the
world.
(Reporting By Ross Finley; Editing by Toby Chopra)