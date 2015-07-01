* Global manufacturing growth slows in June
* China activity surveys hint at some levelling out
* Greek debt fears kept June euro zone factory growth in
check
* UK factory growth unexpectedly dips to two-year low
* U.S. manufacturing sector growth mixed
By Jonathan Cable
July 1 Global manufacturing growth slowed last
month with most Asian economies remaining weak, while Greece's
woes kept euro zone factories in check and U.S. manufacturing
turned in a mixed performance, business surveys showed on
Wednesday.
JPMorgan's Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index,
produced with private data vendor Markit, slipped to 51.0 in
June from 51.3 in May, matching April's near two-year low.
However, June was the 31st month the index has been above
the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.
"The growth of manufacturing output remained subdued during
the second quarter, with the rates of increase in new business
and output slipping to their lowest since the first half of
2013," said David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan.
The global PMI index combines data from countries including
the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and
Russia.
ASIA FACTORY ACTIVITY STILL WEAK
China's factory activity contracted for the fourth straight
month in June but at a slower pace than in May, signalling the
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy may be levelling
out.
The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing PMI edged up to
49.4 from 49.2 in May, remaining in contraction territory.
"The final reading of the HSBC China Manufacturing PMI
pointed to a further decline in the health of the manufacturing
sector," said Annabel Fiddes, economist at Markit.
"On the upside, there were some signs of improvement in
total new orders and new export business, suggesting demand both
at home and abroad is reviving. However, it is likely that more
stimulus measures will be required to ensure that the sector can
regain growth momentum and to encourage job creation."
China's central bank lowered lending rates last weekend for
the fourth time since November and trimmed bank reserve
requirements, stepping up efforts to support an economy headed
for its poorest performance in a quarter century.
China's official government PMI stood at 50.2 in June,
unchanged from May's reading.
Japanese manufacturing activity barely expanded in June
despite a strong pick-up in export demand.
The Nikkei/Markit final Japan Manufacturing PMI was 50.1 in
June, down from 50.9 in May, adding to fears of a sharp slowdown
in economic activity in the second quarter.
EUROPEAN EXPANSION SLUGGISH
Speculation that Greece would default on its debts and
possibly leave the euro zone kept Europe's manufacturing output
revival in check in June.
Markit's final euro zone manufacturing PMI reached a
14-month high but only nudged up to 52.5 from May's 52.2.
Germany's manufacturing sector expanded with Markit's PMI
rising to 51.9 from 51.1 in May, while France's PMI rose for the
first time since April 2014.
However, Greece's Markit PMI fell to 46.9 from 48.0,
signalling the 10th straight month of contraction.
The expansion of euro zone manufacturing "is still only
consistent with fairly sluggish growth in euro zone industrial
output, suggesting the beneficial effects of the euro's
depreciation may already be starting to fade," said Jessica
Hinds, European economist at Capital Economics.
"The country breakdown revealed that industry is still
faring well in Spain and Italy, but with worries about Greece
intensifying this may not be sustained."
British manufacturing growth slowed unexpectedly to its
weakest in more than two years, dented by subdued European
export demand.
U.S. MANUFACTURING GROWTH MIXED
Growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector eased in June,
hitting its slowest since October 2013, according to Markit
data, but accelerated according to an alternative reading from
the Institute of Supply Management
Markit's reading declined to 53.6 in June, its lowest since
October 2013, from 54.0 in May.
"Purchasing managers are reporting the slowest rate of
manufacturing expansion for over a year and a half, suggesting
that the economy is slowing again," said Chris Williamson, chief
economist at Markit.
"The slowdown is largely linked to a third consecutive
monthly fall in exports, in turn attributed by many companies to
the strong dollar undermining international competitiveness."
However, ISM said its index of U.S. factory activity rose to
53.5, the highest since January, from 52.8 in May.
Elsewhere in the Americas, Brazil's manufacturing activity
contracted for a fifth straight month although at a slightly
slower pace than in May, according to an HSBC/Markit survey.
The Brazil PMI rose to a seasonally adjusted 46.5 in June
from 45.9.
Brazilian manufacturers have long struggled with high
inflation, falling consumer confidence and rising interest
rates. Industrial output is on track to drop 4.0 percent this
year compared with 2014, according to a central bank poll,
dragging economic growth down to its worst level in a quarter
century.
"Recent months have seen production drop at the fastest pace
since the financial crisis, resulting in sharp cutbacks in
employee headcounts as manufacturers struggled to secure new
contracts," Markit economist Pollyanna De Lima said.
"It seems that the end of the downturn is not yet in sight."
Mexico's manufacturing sector sentiment slipped in June to
its lowest in 11 months as the pace of output and new orders
flagged.
The HSBC Mexico PMI dipped to 52.0, its lowest since July
2014, down from 53.3 in May.
