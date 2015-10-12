(Repeats Friday's story without changes)
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON Oct 9 The coming week will provide clues
on whether the global economy is escaping from its lacklustre
growth rut, amid growing concerns of another downturn which
central banks have few tools left to fight.
China has become the focal point for economists as they fear
a hard landing there could send countries that have only just
escaped from the doldrums reeling back into recession.
Beijing will publish September trade data on Tuesday and
inflation on Wednesday and any significant deviation from
expectations could set the tone for the week.
The deluge of data from China in coming weeks is likely to
point to further weakness, reinforcing expectations Beijing will
roll out more stimulus measures to ward off a sharper slowdown.
"After the past few turbulent weeks and continued concerns
with regard to the world's second largest economy, the data will
also attract great attention in view of GDP figures due out on
October 19," said economists at DZ Bank.
In the euro zone, final inflation numbers for some member
countries will be published during the week with the bloc's
reading on Friday expected to confirm prices fell 0.1 percent
annually last month.
Since March the European Central Bank has been pumping 60
billion euros a month into the economy as part of its battle to
drive up inflationary pressures but the programme has so far
failed to spark price rises.
Expectations are that it will eventually have to be extended
beyond its planned completion date.
"We think additional ECB easing is in the pipeline," said
Martina von Terzi at UniCredit.
"New stimulus is likely to reflect the ECB's heightened risk
aversion, increasing awareness by the Governing Council that the
bank's inflation projections are too optimistic, and the need to
counter upward pressure on the euro."
But with the ECB's next rate meeting fast approaching, most
bets have already been made and the hawks seem to be winning, so
there may not be any extension or expansion of quantitative
easing for now.
Next week some of the ECB's biggest guns are speaking so if
their thinking is shifting, it will be the time to send fresh
signals before the Oct. 22 gathering of rate setters in Malta.
In contrast, other major central banks long ago set the
printing presses running to flood their economies with newly
created money, spending around $7 trillion to defend themselves
during the global financial crisis.
Indeed, markets are now focussing on when the U.S. Federal
Reserve pulls the trigger and tightens policy for the first time
in nearly a decade after it took a pass last month.
The minutes of that meeting showed the Fed thought the
economy was close to warranting a rate hike, but policymakers
wanted firmer evidence the global economic slowdown was not
knocking America off course.
Subsequent economic data has shown a sharp slowdown in
hiring by U.S. employers.
Retail sales numbers on Wednesday ahead of industrial
production and Michigan consumer sentiment on Friday will
indicate if there is still a chance of a rise this year.
Inflation data is due on Thursday and four voting members of
the Federal Open Market Committee also speak next week.
The International Monetary Fund has urged the Fed and
Japanese and European central banks to wait for more signs of
recovery before tightening. IMF Chief Christine Lagarde on
Thursday repeated her plea to Fed Chair Janet Yellen to stay her
hand.
The Bank of England left borrowing costs at a record low 0.5
percent this week, saying the outlook for British inflation in
coming months looked weaker than it previously thought. Official
figures on Tuesday will likely say it remained at zero last
month.
Other central banks meeting next week include those of Peru,
Chile, Indonesia, and South Korea but no policy change is
expected from any of them.
It had been hoped emerging countries would be the driver
behind the global recovery but many of those economies are now
in turmoil and Lagarde told policymakers gathered in Peru for
the IMF's annual meeting the world was stuck in a "new mediocre"
growth pattern.
Rate setters have little room for error in a low-growth
world in which over-leveraged and commodity-dependent emerging
economies and a slowing China are major risks, top international
financiers said at the IMF meeting on Thursday.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)