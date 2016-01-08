DUBLIN Jan 8 Having rocked world markets at the
start of 2016, China will remain in the spotlight in the coming
week, with data that may help gauge how sharply growth is
slowing in the world's second-largest economy.
The tremors set off by the 1 percent slide in China's yuan,
from a hammering of Shanghai stocks to oil's slide to a 12-year
low and Wall Street's weakest start to a year since 2001, echoed
the China-triggered turbulence of last August.
Back then Beijing's 2 percent devaluation of the yuan in the
midst of an emerging market and commodity rout led to Wall
Street's biggest one-day drop in four years.
Both episodes show the depth of concern about the strength
of the Chinese economy.
A raft of data in the coming weeks, starting with export and
import figures on Wednesday, is likely to show activity in the
world's second-largest economy continuing to slow, Reuters polls
showed.
Exports were expected to have dropped 8 percent in December
after sliding 6.8 percent in November, and imports may have
declined 11.5 percent in December from a year earlier, following
an 8.7 percent drop in November, the median forecast of 25
analysts polled by Reuters showed.
The trade data will set the stage for the release of fourth
quarter and full-year gross domestic product (GDP) data on Jan.
19 along with industrial output, retail sales and fixed asset
investment data.
"While the scale of recent price action is alarming, the
story is not a new one," Goldman Sachs analysts said, noting
that European equities, whose sales are highly exposed to China,
had suffered their worst start to a year since the early 1970s.
"The broader concerns are a continuation of a theme that has
been running for some time: China weakness, the industrial
slowdown and collapsing commodity prices."
While China's major stock indexes regained some ground on
Friday, Beijing letting the yuan depreciate faster has raised
concerns that it might be aiming for a competitive devaluation
to help its struggling exporters.
Some investors fear that is a signal that its economy is
even weaker than had been imagined.
"YEAR OF THE RISE?"
When British finance minister George Osborne warned of a
"dangerous cocktail" of economic threats on Thursday - fretting
over slower growth in China, Brazil and Russia, tension in the
Middle East and stock market falls - he was urging against
complacency at home, where economic growth has been robust.
The Bank of England, which meets on Thursday, has been
contemplating when it will need to raise rates in one of the
world's fastest-growing rich economies.
But analysts polled by Reuters don't see it taking action
for the first time in more than eight years until the second
quarter of the year.
The central bank's policymakers want to see stronger wage
growth among other factors before raising rates from their
record low levels. Recent weaker than expected earnings data has
even led some economists to say it may not hike rates in the
first half of the year after all.
Next week will also see rate decisions from South Korea,
Chile, Poland and Serbia.
"If you thought 2016 would be the Year of the Rise you may
need to think again," said Yael Selfin, Head of Macroeconomics
at KPMG. "There'll be plenty of no action, or near no action."
For the outlier in a world of loose monetary policy - the
U.S. Federal Reserve - it is a question of how many rate hikes
will follow December's first tightening in 9-1/2 years, with
policymakers lately offering a range of options.
Data on Friday showed U.S. non-farm payrolls surged by
292,000 in December, keeping the jobless rate at a 7-1/2 year
low of 5.0 percent and suggesting a recent manufacturing-led
slowdown in economic growth would be temporary.
With investors pricing in a growing chance of a further rate
cut from the ECB, and new governing council member Philip Lane
saying more quantitative easing would be forthcoming if needed,
euro zone industrial production on Wednesday will give a picture
of the underlying health of the slowly recovering economy.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)