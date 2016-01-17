(Repeats Friday's story without changes to additional
* China's 2015 growth seen at slowest in 25 years
* ECB on hold for now but worries grow
* Canada rate decision a close call
By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 China is set to report its
weakest full-year growth figure in 25 years on Tuesday on the
back of slowing output and sagging investments, troubling news
that will likely dominate discussion at the European Central
Bank and Bank of Canada policy meetings.
Economists said the expansion of the Chinese economy was
held back by sluggish domestic and external demand, weak
investments, factory overcapacity and high property inventories,
which exacerbated deflationary pressures in the economy.
The poor figures bolster arguments for more Chinese monetary
policy easing on top of the six interest rates cuts seen since
November 2014 and suggest that more currency depreciation is
coming to prop up corporate profitability, bad news for advanced
economies.
An even weaker yuan will export China's deflationary
pressures to advanced economies that are already struggling with
anaemic price growth, amplified by a fall in oil prices to
12-year lows.
China's annual fourth-quarter GDP likely slowed to 6.8
percent from 6.9 percent in the third quarter, the weakest
reading since the global financial crisis, while full-year
growth is seen at a 25-year low of 6.9 percent.
"The Chinese yuan has been caught up in a vicious circle
than can but lead to further depreciation of the currency,"
Nordine Naam, an analyst at brokerage Natixis, said.
"Concerns over the extent of the slowdown in Chinese growth
risk fuelling capital outflows and in turn a further
depreciation of yuan, to which the People's Bank of China seems
resigned," Naam said.
The Chinese government is expected to target economic growth
of at least 6.5 percent in 2016, but that could require more
rate cuts, increased government spending on infrastructure and
easing curbs on the cooling property sector.
ING expects Chinese authorities to restrict international
capital flows and tighten systemic regulation so the central
bank can cut rates further without exerting further downward
pressure on the currency, also known as renminbi.
But Albert Edwards, a strategist at Societe Generale known
for his bearish stance, has bigger fears: "Investors are coming
to terms with what a Chinese renminbi devaluation means for
Western markets. It means global deflation and recession," he
said.
"The western manufacturing sector will choke under this
imported deflationary tourniquet. Indeed U.S. manufacturing
seems to be suffering particularly badly already," Edwards
added.
CENTRAL BANKS
Although China was a fading concern for central banks in
recent months, market turbulence at the start of the year will
likely propel it back on top of the agenda, particularly after
another plunge in oil prices, a factor of weak emerging market
demand.
Meeting for the first time since it cut interest rates and
extended quantitative easing in December, the ECB is expected to
remain on hold on Thursday but will likely express serious
concern about emerging market prospects as the euro area
inflation and growth outlooks fade.
At the previous policy-setting meeting the ECB was already
worried that its inflation forecasts may be too optimistic and
said it needed to maintain firepower if risks materialize.
Still, economic activity is holding up well in the euro zone
for now, with domestic consumption and factory activity
supporting growth, offsetting weakening export prospects.
And the ECB has barely had any time to gauge the impact of
its most recent set of measures, suggesting the central bank
could wait until mid-year before acting again.
"We expect the ECB to ease policy further in 2016 as
deflationary pressures worsen," Barclays said. "However, we
think new measures are unlikely to be deployed before June,
unless we see another bout of euro appreciation or a further
significant drop in inflation expectations."
Canada's central bank will have a tougher time deciding.
Although most analysts expects rates to remain on hold at
0.5 percent, markets see a bigger chance of a cut
to 0.25 percent on lower growth prospects, falling oil prices
and a poor Bank of Canada survey.
"The decision remains an exceptionally close call," TD
Securities said. "On one front, the economic uncertainty has
risen enough to fully support a cut, and the additional
insurance would be wise."
"On the other hand, the Bank may want to wait and see how
the temporary factors weighing on late-2015 growth evolve," it
added.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz also cast doubt on
the cut recently when he praised the effect of the weaker
Canadian dollar, which trades at a close to 13-year low.
