LONDON, April 7 Global business activity
accelerated at its fastest pace in six months in March,
prompting firms to increase headcount at the sharpest rate since
the middle of last year, a survey showed on Tuesday.
JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with
Markit, jumped to 54.8 in March from February's 53.9. It has
been above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction
since October 2012.
"The global all-industry PMI points to an acceleration of
global GDP growth through the opening quarter of 2015," said
David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan.
"Moreover, with new orders strengthening and job creation
improving, gains in economic activity looks likely to be
sustained in the current quarter."
An index measuring employment rose to a nine-month high of
52.0 from 51.8 as firms took on workers to meet growing demand.
Customers ordered more goods and services despite prices rising
for a second month.
A global PMI covering the service industry rose to a
six-month high of 55.1 from February's 54.1. Global
manufacturing growth pulled back slightly in March a sister
survey showed last week.
The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply
management organisations, combines survey data from around 20
countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France,
Britain, China and Russia.
(Reporting by Jonathan Cable)