Asian economies will likely register another year of weak growth in 2013, despite pockets of mild recovery expected in some countries as central banks continue to keep policy accommodative, a Reuters poll showed. But much will hinge on whether China, Asia's largest economy, can pull out of its downtrend this year, if the U.S. economy can continue to gain traction and if the euro zone can contain its prolonged debt crisis. Forecasts for nearly all of the 12 economies polled in October were downgraded from the last quarterly poll conducted in July.