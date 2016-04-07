The China World Trade Center Tower III (C) and other buildings are seen in Beijing's central business district, China, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

GENEVA World trade growth will come to 2.8 percent this year, lower than a previous forecast of 3.9 percent, the World Trade Organization forecast on Thursday.

It expects trade to rise to 3.6 percent in 2017, breaking through 3.0 percent for the first time in six years.

But the WTO has repeatedly revised preliminary estimates over the past five years as predictions of economic recovery prove overly optimistic.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)