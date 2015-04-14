GENEVA, April 14 Global goods trade will grow by
3.3 percent this year and by 4.0 percent in 2016, less than
previously forecast, mainly due to sluggish economic growth, the
World Trade Organization said on Tuesday.
"We expect trade to continue its slow recovery but with
economic growth still fragile and continued geopolitical
tensions, this trend could easily be undermined," WTO
Director-General Roberto Azevedo said.
The WTO figures are based on economic growth estimates from
organisations including the International Monetary Fund, which
will update its forecasts later on Tuesday. WTO chief economist
Robert Koopman said the new IMF figures would be "in the same
ballpark" and would not affect the WTO's forecast.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)