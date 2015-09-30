JGBs edge up as Nikkei fall gives market some breathing room
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese government bond prices edged up on Friday as a slide in Tokyo stocks provided the bond market some breathing room after several days of losses.
GENEVA, Sept 30 The World Trade Organization cut its forecasts for global goods trade on Wednesday after quarterly growth turned negative, with trade shrinking by an average of 0.7 percent in the first two quarters of this year.
The WTO sees world trade growth of 2.8 percent this year and 3.9 percent in 2016, revised down from the forecasts it made in April of 3.3 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.
Risks, including a potential U.S. interest rate rise and further slowing in developing economies, are "firmly on the downside", the WTO said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese government bond prices edged up on Friday as a slide in Tokyo stocks provided the bond market some breathing room after several days of losses.
NEW DELHI, May 12 India's consumer inflation is expected to have eased to a three-month low in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, but with a summer rebound in prospect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep interest rates on hold.