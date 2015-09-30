Containers loaded with grains for export are seen in the port of Rosario city, north of Buenos Aires, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian/Files

GENEVA The World Trade Organization cut its forecasts for global goods trade on Wednesday after quarterly growth turned negative, with trade shrinking by an average of 0.7 percent in the first two quarters of this year.

The WTO sees world trade growth of 2.8 percent this year and 3.9 percent in 2016, revised down from the forecasts it made in April of 3.3 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

Risks, including a potential U.S. interest rate rise and further slowing in developing economies, are "firmly on the downside", the WTO said in a statement.

