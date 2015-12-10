UNITED NATIONS Dec 10 The United Nations on
Thursday said it cut its forecast for global economic growth in
2015 by 0.4 percentage point to 2.4 percent, largely due to
lower commodity prices, increased market volatility and slow
growth in emerging market economies.
There will be a slight pickup next year, the world body said
in its annual World Economic Situation and Prospects report.
"The world economy is projected to grow by 2.9 percent in
2016 and 3.2 percent in 2017, supported by generally less
restrictive fiscal and still accommodative monetary policy
stances worldwide," the U.N. said in a statement accompanying
the report.
The International Monetary Fund, also in the U.N. family,
said in October that it had cut its global growth forecast for
this year by 0.2 percentage point to 3.1 percent. The IMF also
cited declining commodity prices and weaker economic prospects
for large emerging market economies.
"Given the much anticipated slowdown in China and
persistently weak economic performances in other large emerging
economies, notably the Russian Federation and Brazil, the pivot
of global growth is partially shifting again towards developed
economies," the U.N. statement said.
The U.N. report said growth in developing and transition
economies was at its weakest since the global financial crisis
of 2008-09.
In addition to macroeconomic uncertainties and weak
commodity prices, the U.N. report cited rising volatility in
exchange rates and capital flows and stagnant investment and
productivity growth as factors behind slowing global growth.
