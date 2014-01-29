By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Jan 29 The U.N. Development
Program warned in a report on Wednesday that income disparities
in countries around the world have been worsening, posing new
risks for global economic and political stability.
The UNDP warning echoes remarks from U.S. President Barack
Obama in his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday, in
which he said there was a widening gap between rich and poor in
the world's biggest economy and that while the stock market has
soared, average U.S. wages have barely budged.
The UNDP report said income inequality increased by 11
percent in developing countries over the two decades between
1990 and 2010. The majority of households in developing
countries - more than 75 percent of those nations' populations -
are living today in societies where income is more unequally
distributed than it was in the 1990s, the report said.
The UNDP says this is a global trend that, if left
unchecked, could have dire consequences since it "can undermine
the very foundations of development and social and domestic
peace."
The widening income gap comes as some major developing
countries - such as China and India - have seen strong economic
growth and an overall increase in national wealth. But that
wealth has not been evenly distributed, which has contributed to
greater inequality in those societies.
"The sharpest increases in income inequality have occurred
in those developing countries that were especially successful in
pursuing vigorous growth and managed, as a result, to graduate
into higher income brackets," the UNDP report said.
"Economic progress in these countries has not alleviated
disparities, but rather exacerbated them," it said.
In an interview with Reuters, UNDP chief Helen Clark made
clear that this negative trend is reversible and that one of the
key components is creating quality employment opportunities.
"The key thing is the focus on jobs - jobs, jobs, jobs,"
Clark said, adding that it was important for governments to pay
attention to ways of improving the skills of its labor force.
She also touched on the subject of the widening income
disparities in countries like China and India, which have seen
significant levels of economic growth in recent decades.
"It's the nature of the growth," she said. "If it's uneven
growth ... it does create tensions within society because people
can see that others are doing much better than them."
"The China example shows that you get fast growth and
poverty reduction, but you also get the growing inequalities,"
Clark said. "And this is of concern to China's leadership."
The report said there was evidence that increases in
inequality over the last two decades were mainly due to trade
and financial globalization processes that weakened the
bargaining position of labor.
Clark said one of the problems with globalization is that it
"has proceeded in a very deregulated world." She advocates more
regulation of international trade and financial flows but
without eliminating risk and the ability of companies to
generate profits.
"It's a balance," she said. "You have to leave room for
risk."