By Jonathan Cable
| LONDON, June 14
With the U.S. Federal Reserve
expected to leave interest rates on hold this week, the market
will be focusing on policymakers for clear signals on when the
central bank will make its first interest rate hike in nearly a
decade.
World shares ended last week on a muted note as Greece's
situation took a turn for the worse when the International
Monetary Fund's delegation walked out of negotiations in
Brussels citing "major differences" with Athens over how to save
the country from bankruptcy.
The European Union has also been telling Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras in more strident terms to stop gambling
with his cash-strapped country's future and make the big
decisions needed to avert a potentially devastating default.
For Fed watchers, the main point of interest will be any
change in the nuances of bank Chair Janet Yellen's language
after the central bank's announcement.
"We still suspect that Wednesday will be important in terms
of communication, given that it is a press conference meeting,"
said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.
Wall Street's top bond dealers, who just three months ago
had a June move pencilled in, now expect the Fed to begin
raising rates in September, followed by another hike before the
end of the year.
"We don't think the Fed will explicitly reference September,
but we do think they will harp on their data dependence and give
a nod that a hike this year is likely if the data remain
constructive," said Tom Porcelli at RBC Capital Markets.
U.S. industrial output probably increased in May after five
months of contraction, data on Monday are expected to show.
Figures on Tuesday will likely point to a sustained improvement
in the housing market, offering more confidence that the economy
has regained momentum after a dismal first quarter.
Minutes from the Bank of England's June policy meeting, due
on Wednesday, will according to a Reuters poll show all nine
members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep British
interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent this month.
Like with the Fed, economists have been consistently pushing
back expectations for when the BoE will make its first move.
Late last year, Bank Rate was predicted to have already risen by
now. The current consensus suggests it will be early 2016 before
it will move up 25 basis points.
Tumbling crude oil prices last year sent inflation around
the world into free fall, even into negative territory in some
countries, giving central banks scant reason to tighten policy -
a move that would have hit often fragile growth.
Russia's central bank is therefore expected to cut its main
lending rate by 100 basis points on Monday as inflation drops
and an economic downturn worsens although a recent plunge in the
rouble means the bank may refrain from a sharper cut.
Norway's central bank will cut its main interest rate by 25
basis points to a record low 1.00 percent on Thursday, all 16
economists polled by Reuters said, amid weaker domestic growth
as a result of falling oil investments along with the lowest
wage increases in decades.
The Swiss and Indonesian central banks are expected to leave
policy unchanged the same day.
On Friday the Bank of Japan is likely to sit tight but is
expected to adopt further monetary stimulus later this year.
Japan has finally escaped from nearly two decades of deflation
although is yet to generate significant price rises.
"We expect the BOJ to keep its policy rate on hold and we
expect Governor Kuroda to comment on the currency market
developments at the press conference," said Axel Lang at Credit
Suisse.
The yen hit a 13-year low against the dollar earlier this
month. Policymakers in the export-led economy have welcomed its
slide, which is largely due to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
economic strategy of massive monetary stimulus and aggressive
fiscal spending.
BOJ chief Haruhiko Kuroda played down the chance of more
weakness in the currency last week, but the remarks were not
part of a concerted effort by Tokyo to keep the yen's sharp
declines in check, government and central bank officials with
knowledge of the matter said.
