By Patrick Graham
LONDON Jan 31 If there were any suggestion that
the fears that have gripped stock markets since the start of
2016 were the isolated stuff of paranoid financial investors,
that evaporated with Friday's shocking meeting of the Bank of
Japan.
Before the European Central Bank's own January meeting a
week ago, the assumption of many watchers was that the world's
big central banks would try their best to reestablish calm by
doing little to tweak their current stances.
Instead, first the ECB's Mario Draghi and now the BoJ's
Haruhiko Kuroda, stunning economists by cutting interest rates
into negative territory on Friday, have sent the clearest of
signals that the global economy is again nearing the brink.
Three of the big U.S. banks - Morgan Stanley, Bank of
America and Citi - all warned this week that the risks of a
global recession before the end of 2016 were rising.
"We're only one month into the year and two of the major
central banks have already surprised markets," said Nick
Gartside from J.P. Morgan's Asset Management arm.
"Both banks are reacting to economic reality. Growth and
inflation are meaningfully undershooting targets and more
stimulus is needed to get both higher."
This month trails only marginally behind the post-crisis
mess of 2009 as the worst start to a year for U.S. and global
stocks in decades; hedge funds are beginning to bet on a large
currency devaluation by China; and, even with a recovery this
week, oil has reached $30 a barrel.
Yet that all comes just weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve
felt bullish enough about its domestic economy to raise interest
rates for the first time in almost a decade.
A raft of economic numbers in the first week of February,
culminating in next Friday's U.S. jobs numbers, should put more
skin on those bones, as may the Bank of England's quarterly
inflation report on Thursday.
"Our impression is that, rather than dismissing recent
developments as transitory, authorities seem rattled and
uncertain," economists from France's BNP Paribas said in a
weekly briefing note.
CHINESE NEW YEAR
China, the world's second largest economy, has already got
off to rocky start this week with an official survey showing
manufacturing activity there contracted at its fastest pace in
almost three-and-a-half years in January.
The turmoil on China's stock markets at the turn of the year
was one trigger for the broader global sell-off and Shanghai
shares have continued to slide in the past week in contrast to
greater stability elsewhere.
Beijing will look to the Lunar New Year at the end of the
week for some breathing space in its efforts to head off more
pressure on the yuan and with it the immediate threat of a round
of corporate debt defaults that economists rate at the top of a
pile of global financial risks.
A series of official communiques warned speculators off the
yuan this week, although pricing suggests that hedge funds -
whether or not they include Hungarian financier George Soros -
have only added to bets it will move.
Beijing has held the yuan steady against the dollar for two
weeks and taken a series of steps to stop capital from leaving
the country. But it still faces an essential conundrum of how to
deflate a huge bubble of excess borrowing and money supply that
consumers and companies want to send abroad.
"If the Chinese felt this situation was out of control, they
would do more," said Mark Farrington, portfolio manager at hedge
fund Macro Currency Group in London.
CRUDELY
The other big floating factor is oil.
Oil prices have been helped by some signs that OPEC lynchpin
Saudi Arabia and other mainstays of that group of producing
countries may be ready to talk more on managing output.
But Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, sounded
a more measured tone at a news briefing in Moscow on Friday.
Barclays and other market analysts cast doubt on the chances
of a swift rapprochement between producers, whose excess of
output over supply has driven the value of some U.S. produced
crude grades to near zero.
"There is a vast difference between a meeting to exchange
views on the state of the markets and a meeting to agree on a
cut," Barclays Head of Energy Commodities Research Michael Cohen
wrote on Friday.
"We see this as nothing more than an attempt to shift market
sentiment, and we do not expect that it will change the physical
market imbalance."
