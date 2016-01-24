(Repeats Friday story without changes)
By Sarah White
MADRID, Jan 22 For more clues as to how slumping
oil prices and a faltering Chinese outlook could sway
policymakers in the coming months, look no further than
January's meeting of U.S. Federal Reserve rate setters.
Concerns over weaker global growth are casting doubt on the
pace at which the U.S. central bank will continue hiking
interest rates, after December's first rise in nearly a decade.
Expectations for a March rate increase are already starting
to fade, and economists polled by Reuters now forecast three
hikes in 2016 rather than the four initially floated by the Fed.
Against a backdrop of volatile trading in global stocks, Fed
officials have shrugged off in recent weeks the impact of
financial market swings on their decisions.
The Fed is widely expected to leave its federal funds rate
unchanged at 0.25-0.50 percent when policymakers conclude their
meeting on Jan. 27. But falling inflation assumptions, coupled
with the market turbulence, could lead them to signal deepening
concern over the U.S. and world economic outlooks.
"If the statement acknowledges increased risks without
mention of expected resilience in the medium-term outlook, this
would be a dovish sign," analysts at BNP Paribas said in a note.
U.S. data paints a more subdued domestic picture, too, as a
strong dollar buffets the economy. Consumer prices unexpectedly
fell in December.
Recent weak reports on retail sales, housing starts and
industrial production suggest a slowdown in activity at the end
of last year, as did a six-month high in U.S. jobless claims
reached in mid-January.
Preliminary fourth quarter data on U.S. output due on Jan.
29 should confirm the easing momentum, with the annual pace of
expansion seen coming in at 0.7 percent, according to the latest
model from the Atlanta Federal Reserve.
The most recent Reuters poll put U.S. growth at 1.3 percent,
following a 2 percent rise in the third quarter.
Some believe a weaker fourth quarter is unlikely to cloud
longer-term prospects, however, with underlying trends in the
labour market still robust.
"A fourth quarter slowdown is not likely to derail the
economy from growing at close to the 2.2 percent trend rate in
2016," HSBC analysts said.
GLOBAL GROWTH IN FOCUS
The Fed will lay its cards on the table days after the
European Central Bank signalled that further easing of its
monetary policy was likely in March.
Tumbling oil prices have sunk the outlook for inflation,
pushing the ECB to flag its willingness to act again after a
deposit rate cut and an extension of its government bond-buying
programme in December.
A preliminary reading of consumer prices in the euro zone
due on Jan. 29 should give more clues. Prices are expected to
have risen 0.4 percent year-on-year, though economists believe
they will soon head back into negative territory.
ECB chief Mario Draghi stressed on Friday the outlook for a
gradual economic recovery in the euro zone had not changed.
But concerns are mounting about the impact of weaker growth
elsewhere after China confirmed its 2015 expansion was the
slowest in 25 years and the International Monetary Fund cut
growth forecasts, citing the effects of the rout in commodities.
In Russia, where the next regular interest rate decision is
due on Jan. 29, the central bank has warned the government faces
"difficult choices" as the price of oil, its main export, falls.
The rouble has crashed to record lows in recent days and
officials now expect an economic contraction in
2016.
Markets are also bracing for a rate review in Japan on Jan.
28-29, as speculation grows that the central bank may expand its
stimulus programme. Economists expect a cut in inflation
forecasts, and some are not ruling out more surprises.
"We maintain our core scenario of no easing at this
meeting, but acknowledge the risk of an unexpected announcement
from the BoJ next week," said Betty Rui Wang, an economist at
Standard Chartered.
The Bank of Japan meeting coincides with data, including on
factory output and jobs for December, that could reinforce fears
the economy is still struggling after years of stagnation.
