* Euro zone business decline eases in December
* PMI compiler warns against concluding a turning point
* Chinese FDI drops for first time in more than 2 years
* Chinese factories in decline for second month
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Dec 15 The pace of decline in the
euro zone private sector eased unexpectedly in December, but the
global toll of the region's sovereign debt crisis became clearer
on Thursday with news of falling investment and factory activity
in China.
While a recession has almost certainly started in the euro
zone, Markit's flash composite purchasing managers' index (PMI),
which corresponds closely with economic growth, raised some hope
it might not be as deep as first feared.
"(It) reinforces the notion that the euro zone economy is
slipping into a mild recession rather than falling off a cliff,"
said Martin van Vliet, senior economist at ING.
Even so, the survey compilers warned against viewing its
latest gauge of euro zone business as a turning point,
especially since there is still a strong risk the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis could spiral out of control.
EU leaders last week took a historic step towards fiscal
union last week, but pressure is building on reluctant euro zone
paymaster Germany to take immediate, radical steps to solve the
crisis.
Indeed, there is growing evidence the debt crisis has
already damaged the global economy, impeding the fervent growth
of emerging economies like China that are so dependent on
European export markets.
China saw its first year-on-year drop in foreign direct
investment in 28 months in November, while PMIs there showed
factory activity slowed for a second month.
The United States has perhaps been the only major economy
that has enjoyed a run of good news recently, which could extend
into a glut of jobs and industry data due at 1330 GMT.
EURO PERIPHERY STILL STRUGGLES
Most economists gave a cautious welcome to the euro zone PMI
data, which measures changes in the activities of thousands of
businesses across the euro zone.
"All in all, despite the further pick-up in December, the
PMI data still suggest that euro zone real GDP saw a marked
contraction in the fourth quarter," said ING's van Vliet.
The Markit Eurozone Composite PMI, which looks at both the
manufacturing and services sectors, rose unexpectedly in
December to 47.9 from 47.0 last month.
But it has now lingered below the 50 line that divides
growth from contraction for four months.
Furthermore, only France and Germany were responsible for
the upturn in the index, while the euro zone's peripheral
economies continued to struggle.
Markit said its data pointed to a quarterly economic decline
of 0.6 percent in the euro zone in the final quarter of this
year.
That would be twice as deep as the contraction expected by
economists in a Reuters poll on Wednesday, which also forecast a
0.2 percent fall in the first three months of the new year.
An escalation of the debt crisis could cause a far steeper
contraction next year -- a scenario the Swiss National Bank
warned on Thursday could not be ruled out, after holding its
exchange rate cap on the franc against the euro for now.
There was one bright note on Thursday. The risk premium on
benchmark Spanish bonds fell following a well-received bond
auction that raised more than the government had targeted.
CHINESE CHILLS
Fresh signs that China's economic growth is slowing emerged
on Thursday with the first year-on-year drop in foreign direct
investment (FDI) in 28 months, while a fresh fall in new orders
signalled a further contraction in factory activity.
November's $8.8 billion of commitments were down 9.8 percent
on November 2010, the first fall since July 2009's 35.7 percent
year-on-year collapse to $5.4 billion.
A sharp drop in inflows from the United States was a
particular drag, slowing year-to-date growth in FDI flows to
13.2 percent from 15.9 percent in October's data.
"The overall trade environment next year for China will be
complicated, partly due to the economic uncertainties in the
European countries, and I should say that the export situation
in the first quarter of next year will be very severe," Commerce
Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang told a news conference at the
release of the FDI data.
The European Union is China's largest export partner,
meaning the debt crisis has had a harsh impact on China's vast
manufacturing economy.
The HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index, the
earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, rose modestly
to 49.0 in December from 47.7 but pointing to a monthly
contraction in activity nonetheless.
"With inflation quickly shifting to disinflation, the
Chinese government can and should make more aggressive easing on
both fiscal and monetary fronts to stabilize growth and jobs,"
said Qu Hongbin, chief China economist at HSBC.