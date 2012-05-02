* Euro zone factory sector sinks further into decline
* HSBC China PMI suggests factory deterioration slowing down
* China export orders pick up, Q1 seen as economic trough
* Comes after strong factory data from United States
By Jonathan Cable and Anooja Debnath
LONDON/SINGAPORE, May 2 Euro zone factories sank
further into decline last month but manufacturers in Asia upped
their tempo to meet growing demand from the United States and
China, exposing a widening gulf between Europe and the rest of
the world.
Worryingly for European policymakers, a downturn that is
hitting Italy and Spain hard, now appears to be taking root
among core members France and Germany.
The data hit the euro and dented optimism following a
similar survey on Tuesday that showed the pace of growth in U.S.
manufacturing picked up much more than expected.
"The numbers coming out of the euro zone give no cause for
comfort. The China economy is holding up, but the debt crisis in
Europe is weighing on growth and its rippling across the world,"
said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.
"Global concerns on growth are there, despite stellar
numbers from the United States."
U.S. factory activity accelerated last month, data showed on
Tuesday, but private employers hired far fewer people than
expected in April, figures released earlier on Wednesday showed.
Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) dropped to 45.9 last month from 47.7 in March, slightly
below a preliminary reading and marking its lowest reading since
June 2009.
It has languished below the 50 mark that divides growth from
contraction for nine months.
The outlook for manufacturing, which drove a large part of
the bloc's escape from recession, is far from bright, and a
fresh economic downturn looms.
Firms cut workers at the fastest pace in over two years
after new orders fell for the 11th straight month.
Data from Germany, Europe's largest economy, showed its
manufacturing sector contracted for the second month running in
April and it was a similar picture in neighbouring France.
Only a handful of the 17-nation bloc's economies are still
growing and the euro zone as a whole is expected to suffer a
mild recession until the third quarter of this year, a Reuters
poll showed last month.
Manufacturing in Spain, now at the centre of the euro zone
storm, shrank at its fastest pace in nearly three years and
Italy - also under pressure over its towering debts - saw new
orders evaporating more quickly than at any time since March
2009.
The downturn is taking a toll on jobs. Unemployment in the
euro zone rose to 10.9 percent in March, equalling the record
high of 15 years ago, separate data showed on Wednesday, driven
by rises in Italy and Spain.
ASIA PRODUCES THE GOODS
A gauge of China's manufacturing offered more evidence that
the world's second-biggest economy bottomed out in the first
quarter of the year. And factory growth in emerging rival India
ticked up.
The HSBC China PMI, which concentrates mainly
on privately-owned firms, remained below the 50 threshold for
the sixth month running. But it rose to 49.3 in April from 48.3,
hinting that the rate of deterioration had slowed, and was
stronger than last week's "flash" estimate.
"The pace of China's slowdown has stabilized," said Hongbin
Qu, chief economist for China & co-Head of Asian economic
research at HSBC.
HSBC's indicator was weaker than China's official PMI
, which soared to a 13-month high of 53.3 in April,
highlighting an ongoing divergence between China's larger,
predominantly state-owned enterprises that dominate the official
data and the smaller, private firms that struggle to get credit.
Bulging order books helped nudge India's factory activity up
even as slower output growth and increasing price pressures
dampened sentiment, its business survey showed.
Similar data released on Wednesday showed manufacturing
activity in Asia's key exporters South Korea and Taiwan grew but
at a slower pace.
The uneven performance in China, taken together with data on
Tuesday showing U.S. factory growth accelerating but barely any
growth in British manufacturing, underscores a bumpy and
still-fragile global economy.
"The effect of the solid U.S. manufacturing activity will be
felt in Asia in about six months, supporting my view that Asian
exporters will gradually recover towards the end of the year,"
said Hirokazu Yuihama, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities
in Tokyo.