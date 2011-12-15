* U.S. jobs, factory data shows economy leaps ahead
* PMI compiler warns against concluding a turning point
* Chinese FDI drops for first time in more than 2 years
* Chinese factories in decline for second month
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Dec 15 U.S. jobless claims on
Thursday fell to a 3-1/2-year low and a survey showed New York
factories picked up speed this month, bucking gloomy economic
trends set by Europe and Asia.
Stock index futures added to gains after the Labor
Department revealed initial claims for state unemployment
benefits dropped by 19,000 to 366,000 last week, the lowest
level since May 2008.
And a business survey of New York factories provided more
evidence that the U.S. economy is weathering the festering
sovereign debt crisis in Europe, which is starting to crimp
growth in emerging trade partners like China.
While the pace of decline in the euro zone's business
economy unexpectedly slowed in December, surveys earlier on
Thursday confirmed the region is almost certainly stuck in
recession.
That leaves the United States as perhaps the only major
Western power currently making a significant contribution to
global economic growth.
"The data is all very in line with a modestly improving
overall economy here in the United States," said Peter Kenny,
managing director at Knight Capital in New Jersey.
"Stability in the U.S. economy is going to be a vital part
of stabilizing global GDP. This comes at a very good time."
The New York Federal Reserve's "Empire State" general
business conditions index rose to 9.53 from 0.61 the previous
month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of
3.00.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's business activity
indicator, another early gauge of private sector activity, is
due at 1500 GMT and economists also expect it to rise sharply.
In the euro zone, Markit's flash composite purchasing
managers' index (PMI), which corresponds closely with economic
growth, rose unexpectedly in December to 47.9 from 47.0 last
month.
But it has now lingered below the 50 line that divides
growth from contraction for four months.
"(It) reinforces the notion that the euro zone economy is
slipping into a mild recession rather than falling off a cliff,"
said Martin van Vliet, senior economist at ING.
The survey compilers warned against viewing its latest gauge
of euro zone business as a turning point, especially since there
is still a strong risk the euro zone sovereign debt crisis could
spiral out of control.
RESOLUTION NEEDED
EU leaders last week took a historic step towards fiscal
union last week, but pressure is building on reluctant euro zone
paymaster Germany to take immediate, radical steps to solve the
crisis.
A resolution to the crisis is all the more important as its
repurcussions spread through global economy. China saw its first
year-on-year drop in foreign direct investment in 28 months in
November.
The HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index,
the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, rose
modestly to 49.0 in December from 47.7 but pointing to a monthly
contraction in activity nonetheless.
Most economists gave a cautious welcome to the euro zone PMI
data, which measures changes in the activities of thousands of
businesses across the euro zone.
"All in all, despite the further pick-up in December, the
PMI data still suggest that euro zone real GDP saw a marked
contraction in the fourth quarter," said ING's van Vliet.
The Markit Eurozone Composite PMI, which looks at both the
manufacturing and services sectors,
Furthermore, only France and Germany were responsible for
the upturn in the index, while the euro zone's peripheral
economies continued to struggle.
Markit said its data pointed to a quarterly economic decline
of 0.6 percent in the euro zone in the final quarter of this
year.
That would be twice as deep as the contraction expected by
economists in a Reuters poll on Wednesday, which also forecast a
0.2 percent fall in the first three months of the new year.
An escalation of the debt crisis could cause a far steeper
contraction next year -- a scenario the Swiss National Bank
warned on Thursday could not be ruled out, after holding its
exchange rate cap on the franc against the euro for now.
There was one bright note on Thursday. The risk premium on
benchmark Spanish bonds fell following a well-received bond
auction that raised more than the government had targeted.