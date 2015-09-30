LONDON Oct 1 Almost a third of natural World
Heritage sites are threatened by mining and oil exploration,
according to a report that said companies and investors face
reputational and legal risks by backing such activities.
As many as 70 out of the 229 natural World Heritage sites
are at risk from extractive industries, the research from the
World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and asset managers Aviva
Investors and Investec showed on Thursday.
That includes most of Africa's 41 natural heritage sites,
designated by UNESCO as areas that have outstanding natural
beauty or have ecological significance.
The report aims to encourage investors to use their
influence to stop companies from exploiting the sites.
"Protecting these iconic places is not only important in
terms of their environmental worth, it is crucial for the
livelihoods and future of the people who depend on them," said
David Nussbaum, chief executive of the WWF.
The WWF said its estimate of the sites at risk was probably
conservative.
The report said that extractive companies operating in
heritage areas risk reputational damage, litigation and
shareholder divestment.
British-based oil producer Soco International last
year agreed not to drill for oil in the Democratic Republic of
Congo's Virunga National Park after widespread protest from
environmental campaigners, including the WWF.
Soco became one of the few oil companies to adopt a "no go"
commitment not to operate in natural World Heritage sites.
In terms of market share, two-thirds of the MSCI World
Metals and Mining Index companies have adopted
"no go" policies, the report showed.
However, companies with "no go" commitments make up less
than 2 percent of the MSCI Energy Index, with
Royal Dutch Shell and Total SA comprising the
minority.
There are 1,031 World Heritage sites across 163 states, most
of them selected for cultural significance.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Dominic Evans)