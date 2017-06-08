LONDON, June 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Fresh from a
gruelling sea journey of more than seven hours negotiating 24
miles (38.6 km) of the world's busiest shipping lanes on a
paddle board, Lizzie Carr is on a mission.
She recently became the first woman to cross the English
Channel solo on the flimsy stand-up craft, to draw attention to
the "global plastic crisis".
From fishing lines to flip flops, there are more than 5
trillion pieces of plastic floating in the world's oceans,
according to a 2014 study published in a Public Library of
Science journal.
Plastic degrades over time into tiny particles known as
microplastics which can be ingested by marine life, together
with plastic microbeads used in toiletries and other household
products, harming the food chain and environment.
"When you hear... about microplastics and microbeads,
there's still a lot of confusion around what that means, and how
we've contributed to that," Carr told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
Every four miles along the trip from England to northern
France, she collected water samples for microplastics analysis
by Plymouth University.
Carr has also launched #PlasticPatrol campaigns, combining
free paddle-board lessons with clean-up operations of waterways,
canals and harbours across Britain, to encourage local
communities to get onboard.
She is now developing a phone app and a crowd-sourced map to
encourage the public to photograph plastic pollution to identify
trends and hot spots. "It's about putting the power into the
hands of the people," she said.
Plastic debris has been found littering the oceans from the
North to the South Poles and around remote Pacific islands.
But only 1 percent is thought to be floating on the sea
surface - the remaining 99 percent is scattered along coast
lines, buried deep in sea-beds or hidden in the guts of marine
creatures, said Erik van Sebille, oceanographer and associate
professor at Utrecht University.
Marine experts fear there could be more plastic than fish in
the ocean by 2050, measured by weight, according to a factsheet
from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a UK-based charity working
to end waste in the economy.
"(Plastic) is shockingly widespread - it literally is almost
everywhere in the ocean, it's omnipresent," said van Sebille,
who studies how ocean currents move plastic around.
KEEP IT IN THE ECONOMY
Internationally, significant efforts are being made to
remove plastic from the world's water bodies.
One example is "The Ocean Cleanup", a Dutch foundation
formed after a speech by a concerned Dutch teenager went viral
online. It aims to clear over half of the "Great Pacific Garbage
Patch", an area between Hawaii and California where ocean
currents have concentrated plastic debris.
Meanwhile, customers must pay for plastic shopping bags in
some countries like Britain and Ireland, while France has banned
them outright, adding disposable plastic cups and plates from
2020.
Kenya is also bringing in a complete ban on household and
commercial plastic packaging after a successful grassroots
social media campaign.
With an estimated $80 billion to $120 billion of plastic
packaging material lost to the economy each year, there is a
financial incentive for business to reuse plastic.
Unilever, the food and personal goods giant that owns brands
such as Dove and Lipton, has developed new technology to recycle
plastic sachets, which normally end up in landfill or as litter,
and channel them back into the supply chain.
It will open a plant later this year in Indonesia to test
the viability of the technology.
Forty percent of plastic produced globally is destined for
single-use packaging, according to Stephanie Wright, an
environmental scientist at King's College London.
"It's a material that lasts forever, but we're using it as a
one-off," she said.
Last month, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the Prince of
Wales' International Sustainability Unit launched a $2-million
prize to come up with new ways to design packaging to help keep
plastics out of the ocean.
World record-breaking sailor Ellen MacArthur told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation that today's approach to plastic is
unsustainable.
"It's built to keep a chicken fresh or to keep shampoo in a
container, and be cheap to sell, but there's no process for that
material to be recovered and to create (a) restorative,
regenerative and ultimately resilient model," she said.
HERE TO STAY
MacArthur's interest in the issue came from having to make
the most of limited resources at sea.
"When you sail around the world on a boat... you take with
you what you need for your survival, and you manage it down to
the last drop of diesel and the last packet of food," she said.
"You know what finite is when you're 2,500 miles away from
the nearest town and there is no more," she added.
Scientist Wright warned that the problem of plastic
pollution could be around for a long time.
"Even if we stop putting litter into the sea tomorrow... all
the plastic that's still there is going to continue to break
down," she said. "We have to anticipate it might get worse in
the future."
This year's World Oceans Day, marked on Thursday, has a
focus on tackling plastic pollution and preventing marine
litter.
Van Sebille argues that, at this stage, preventative
measures to stem the flow of plastics would be more effective
than trying to clean up the mess.
Plastic production has seen "an exponential increase" since
the 1950s, he said. "On current trends, in the next five years
we'll be producing more plastic than all the twentieth century,"
he said. "There's an enormous amount of plastic coming our way."
Cities could take the lead in an urbanising world, as they
are widely responsible for waste management, he suggested.
He also advocated fixing the holes in the current recycling
process where a third of plastic packaging ends up being lost or
wasted during collection and processing.
"The oceans belong to us all," he said. "This is really a
worldwide problem that we, as global humanity, need to tackle".
(Reporting by Adela Suliman; editing by Megan Rowling. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience.
Visit news.trust.org)