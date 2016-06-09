LONDON, June 9 Institutional asset managers
worldwide suffered net outflows of $95.4 billion in the first
quarter of 2016, data from research provider eVestment showed on
Thursday, with equity strategies seeing the biggest outflows.
The group, which tracks more than $37 trillion in
institutional money globally, bases the report on data reported
to it by asset managers overseeing money for pension funds,
insurers, sovereign wealth funds and foundations.
Equity strategies reported $58.6 billion of net outflows in
the first quarter, their 12th consecutive quarter of
redemptions, the report showed. The bulk of the outflows came in
actively managed portfolios, which lost $70.5 billion, whilst
passive equity strategies attracted net inflows of $11.9
billion.
Fixed income strategies reported outflows totalling $26.7
billion, up from $19.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015.
"Industry wide outflows are evidence of investors seeking
opportunities in alternative investments or holding on to cash,"
eVestment said in the quarterly report.
Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) continued to be net sellers in
the first quarter, with outflows of $8.8 billion, following
outflows of $8.9 billion in the fourth quarter.
SWF redemptions were led by $2.7 billion in net outflows
from Japanese equities, which had enjoyed $906 million of net
inflows in the fourth quarter.
Emerging equities saw outflowes for the fourth consecutive
quarter, eVestment said, without giving a number. It said
outflows over the past year had totalled $30 billion.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench)